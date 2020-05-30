Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / Yogi Adityanath asks officials to provide financial help to those left destitute by lockdown

Yogi Adityanath asks officials to provide financial help to those left destitute by lockdown

A help of Rs2,000 should be extended as interim assistance besides making proper arrangement for their treatment, the chief minister told the officials.

Updated: May 30, 2020 16:32 IST

By Press Trust of India, Lucknow

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to provide Rs5,000 for the last rites of a destitute person. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to provide an interim assistance of Rs2,000 to those left destitute by the coronavirus lockdown and Rs1,000 to those who do have ration cards to get foodgrains.

He also asked officials to provide Rs5,000 for the last rites of a destitute person.

During a meeting to review the lockdown, he directed officials to ensure immediate treatment to destitute people having serious illness even if they are not covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana or the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, an official spokesman said.

A help of Rs2,000 should be extended as interim assistance besides making proper arrangement for their treatment, the chief minister told the officials.



In the event of death of a destitute person, he directed them to provide Rs5,000 as assistance for performing the last rites, the spokesman said.

Those not having foodgrains should be given Rs1,000 and their ration cards should be made. It should be ensured that no one goes hungry in the state, Adityanath said.

He also asked for making food and drinking water arrangements for workers and labourers going to other states from UP. All those coming to the state should be properly screened and those found healthy should be sent for home quarantine with ration kits.

Saying that monitoring committees set up in rural and urban areas were helping in checking the spread of the coronavirus infection, the CM stressed on a regular dialogue with their members for collecting feedback of their surveillance work.

Asking the police to ensure regular and continued patrolling to ensure a strict lockdown, he said people should not be allowed to gather and supply chains should be maintained properly.

He also said insecticides should be regularly sprayed to end the locust attack.

Directing for taking up digging of ponds before the start of monsoon, he said this could be done through MNREGS and added that the mud retrieved from ponds could be provided to potters free of cost by coordinating with Mati Kala Board.

He said digging of pits for planting saplings under the plantation drive should be started with the help of labourers under the MNREGS.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Primary students to study on digital learning platform from June 1 in Bihar
May 30, 2020 17:43 IST
Jailed poet Vara Vara Rao’s wife moves Mumbai court, demands to know his health status
May 30, 2020 17:36 IST
PM Modi wishes Kashmiri Pandits on Jyeshtha Ashtami
May 30, 2020 17:36 IST
15 fit players enough for teams when EPL resumes in pandemic
May 30, 2020 17:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.