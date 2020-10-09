Sections
E-Paper
Home / Lucknow / Yogi Adityanath government extends laundry scheme to all Dalits

Yogi Adityanath government extends laundry scheme to all Dalits

The scheme grants financial assistance to members of the SC community to start laundry services.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 11:53 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The scheme was earlier applicable only to members of the washer men community in Uttar Pradesh. (Vipin Kumar/HT Archive)

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to allow all scheduled caste (SC) groups to avail the laundry-cum-dry cleaning scheme under which the state’s Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation provides interest-free loans to unemployed Dalits to set up these services.

“Earlier only those belonging to washer men (dhobi) caste were eligible for this scheme but now the government has decided to allow all scheduled castes to benefit from the scheme,” said Lalji Nirmal, the chairperson of Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation.

Nirmal said under the scheme interest-free loans ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.16 lakh were being provided to the SCs.

Also Read: God chose this job for me, says man who cremated over 700 Covid victims

“The dhobis (washer men) with experience in the field will still get priority for this scheme. The aim is to empower the community by getting more Dalits to get employed or by helping them become entrepreneurs,” Nirmal said.

The scheme also comes with a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for all those enrolling for it.

“We have a clear directive from the government and the chief minister in particular to empower the community that was merely treated as a vote bank all these years. Now, of course, an attempt is being made to not just give them jobs but possibly make them job creators,” Nirmal, who also heads the Dalit Mahasabha, said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Real GDP likely to decline by 9.5 per cent in 2021, predicts RBI
Oct 09, 2020 11:41 IST
‘Fake evidence planted’: Jharkhand activist Stan Swamy claims before arrest
Oct 09, 2020 11:27 IST
Delhi should prepare for 15,000 daily Covid-19 cases during winter: Report
Oct 09, 2020 11:49 IST
RTGS payment system will be available 24x7 from December 2020
Oct 09, 2020 10:50 IST

latest news

A Suitable Boy trailer: Ishaan Khatter, Tabu’s forbidden romance
Oct 09, 2020 11:42 IST
Facebook removes fake accounts linked to conservative group
Oct 09, 2020 11:39 IST
BCCI to discuss home series against England on October 17
Oct 09, 2020 11:40 IST
As Chandigarh battles Covid-19, no ‘Ramlilas’ this festive season
Oct 09, 2020 11:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.