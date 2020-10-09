Yogi Adityanath government extends laundry scheme to all Dalits

The scheme was earlier applicable only to members of the washer men community in Uttar Pradesh. (Vipin Kumar/HT Archive)

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to allow all scheduled caste (SC) groups to avail the laundry-cum-dry cleaning scheme under which the state’s Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation provides interest-free loans to unemployed Dalits to set up these services.

“Earlier only those belonging to washer men (dhobi) caste were eligible for this scheme but now the government has decided to allow all scheduled castes to benefit from the scheme,” said Lalji Nirmal, the chairperson of Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation.

Nirmal said under the scheme interest-free loans ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.16 lakh were being provided to the SCs.

“The dhobis (washer men) with experience in the field will still get priority for this scheme. The aim is to empower the community by getting more Dalits to get employed or by helping them become entrepreneurs,” Nirmal said.

The scheme also comes with a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for all those enrolling for it.

“We have a clear directive from the government and the chief minister in particular to empower the community that was merely treated as a vote bank all these years. Now, of course, an attempt is being made to not just give them jobs but possibly make them job creators,” Nirmal, who also heads the Dalit Mahasabha, said.