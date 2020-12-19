Yogi Adityanath govt coins MYK mantra to counter opposition before 2022 polls

A meeting to devise strategy to counter opposition campaign and take government’s works to people was held at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Friday. (PTI Photo)

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is focusing on a new MYK mantra, with Mahila (women), Yuva (youths) and Kisan (farmers) at its centre, to counter the opposition in the run up to 2022 Assembly elections.

At a meeting attended by State ministers and BJP’s senior office bearers, held at chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s official residence in Lucknow on Friday evening, it was decided to hold Kisan Samvad Sammelans via video conference on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary on December 25. Party workers have been asked to set up big screens at major public places to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to the people on this occasion.

A government spokesperson described the meeting as an informal get together at a dinner, however, those aware of the development said the leaders met to discuss BJP’s roadmap to the elections along with a sound strategy to neutralise the opposition’s attacks in the backdrop of the farmers’ stir, law and order challenges and the forthcoming panchayat elections.

Party is also trying to factor Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party’s decision to contest 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, however, senior UP minister and government spokesman Sidharth Nath Singh called AAP’s foray ‘Mungeri Lal Ke Hasin Sapne’ or wishful thinking. He said the phrase would soon change to ‘Kejriwal Ke Hasin Sapne’.

The BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party are locked in a tussle over Covid-19 management and school education after AAP announced its decision.

“The ministers and the party’s leaders discussed the prevailing political scenario and decided to focus on MYK mantra with an objective to take the Yogi Adityanath government’s achievements to Mahila, Yuva and Kisan and counter the opposition’s attacks,” said a party functionary on condition of anonymity.

UP BJP spokesman Chandramohan also confirmed that the meeting discussed the prevailing political situation in the State along with various other issues. He added that the government, along with the party organization, will take the achievements of Yogi Adityanath government to the people.

The party functionary quoted above added that senior party leaders asked ministers and party workers to toil hard for the panchayat elections and stay away from fielding close relatives. The panchayat elections are due by March 2021.