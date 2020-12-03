Yogi Adityanath hard sells UP defence corridor in Mumbai

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said his government was willing to listen to suggestions of those keen on investing in the defence corridor in the state. (ANI Photo/Representative use)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said there were tremendous opportunities for investment in the defence corridor during an interaction with entrepreneurs linked to the defence sector in Mumbai on Wednesday. He underlined that UP had IIT-Kanpur and IIT-BHU as knowledge partners for developing the corridor.

Inviting investments in the sector, Yogi said there were six nodes in the defence corridor in the state and sufficient land was available in all the six nodes including Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur and Lucknow.

He said India would not only become self-reliant in the defence sector, but will also become an exporter of defence products with the efforts being made by all.

He added that such an endeavour would help in realising “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yogi said that the state government welcomed the suggestions of those willing to invest in the defence industrial corridor.

He also said that the Prime Minister had made the announcement about setting up the defence corridor at Uttar Pradesh’s first investor summit in 2018. Uttar Pradesh had the largest number of MSME (ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises) units and the state government had linked 10.50 lakh such units to banks, he claimed.

He said the State was creating a supporting infrastructure of expressways, which was a big achievement for the Uttar Pradesh government.

Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority chairman Awanish Kumar Awasthi introduced the entrepreneurs to the chief minister.