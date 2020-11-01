Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Lucknow / Yogi Adityanath launches TB vaccination campaign in Uttar Pradesh, aims to eradicate disease by 2025

Yogi Adityanath launches TB vaccination campaign in Uttar Pradesh, aims to eradicate disease by 2025

The UP Chief Minister lauded the health officials and medical teams across the state for their contribution in “containing” the coronavirus crisis. He further urged them to focus on eradicating TB from the state.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 18:55 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Lucknow

UP has the highest number of TB patients whose treatment has suffered due to the Covid pandemic, the chief minister believes the vaccination campaign will provide a long term solution to this problem (File Photo )

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a special campaign for Tuberculosis (TB) vaccination, for the search for active TB patients and golden card distribution under the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Arogya Yojana in Lucknow.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, TB patients have faced problems for the treatment. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of TB patients. But now with this campaign, we will focus on 29 low-performing districts for 10 days. I urge people to come forward and get themselves tested if any issue surfaces,” Adityanath said during the inaugural ceremony.

The golden card distribution campaign would cover 6,709 villages across 29 districts.

On this occasion, Adityanath inaugurated a Culture and DST Lab and National Tuberculosis Eradication Program at BRD Medical College Gorakhpur.



“The infant mortality is a challenge for all of us, although the situation is better than before. Consistent vaccination is a crucial aspect of the Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana,” he said.

The UP Chief Minister lauded the health officials and medical teams across the state for their contribution in “containing” the coronavirus crisis. He further urged them to focus on eradicating TB from the state.

“If we go by our plan and work persistently, Uttar Pradesh will be free of TB by 2025,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Welfare, during his meeting with ministers of Member Nations of WHO, Heads, and Representatives of UN Agencies, had also said that India has accorded high priority for ending tuberculosis by 2025.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
Nov 01, 2020 19:49 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 18:13 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Gill, Tripathi score briskly after early blow
Nov 01, 2020 20:12 IST
Another stimulus package in the offing? Finance secretary responds
Nov 01, 2020 19:01 IST

latest news

Fake army recruitment racket busted in Pune
Nov 01, 2020 20:03 IST
Auto sales show signs of rebound as carmakers see spike in monthly sales
Nov 01, 2020 20:01 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Gill, Tripathi score briskly after early blow
Nov 01, 2020 20:12 IST
Air quality in 11 Haryana cities ‘very poor’, turns ‘severe’ in Jind
Nov 01, 2020 19:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.