Home / Lucknow / Yogi Adityanath orders upgrade of labs & treatment to fight new Covid-19 strain

Yogi Adityanath orders upgrade of labs & treatment to fight new Covid-19 strain

UP chief minister said state’s medical education institutions and hospitals should be upgraded to meet the challenge posed by the new Covid strain.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 12:18 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Lucknow

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the Covid-19 situation in the state in a review meeting on Thursday. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to upgrade labs in the State for testing the new and more contagious strain of coronavirus that has run amok in the United Kingdom. The UP CM also said that a protocol for treatment of the new strain should also be developed in the state while requesting a strict vigil on its possible spread.

CM’s instructions came during a review of the Covid-19 situation in the state at a high-level meeting held at his Lok Bhawan office in Lucknow.

He asked the state medical education and the health departments to play a proactive role in getting the technology at the State’s medical education institutions and hospitals upgraded to meet the challenge posed by the new Covid strain.

He asked authorities to ensure testing of all international passengers arriving in the state for Covid and their mandatory home isolation till the test results were made available.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Many UK returnees switch off their mobile phones

He re-emphasised on contact tracing and surveillance apart from a sufficient backup of medicines, medical equipment and oxygen at Covid hospitals to help increase Covid-19 recovery rate in the state.

He also said that the work on setting up 14 new medical colleges in the state, currently in its third phase, should be expedited. No laxity regarding development works would be tolerated under any circumstances in UP, he cautioned.

