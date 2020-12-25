Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Lucknow / Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on birth anniversary

Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on birth anniversary

Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following Vajpayee’s tradition and is engaged in the betterment of the country and its people

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 09:56 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times Lucknow

“The dreams of Atalji are now being realised,” Adityanath said at a poetry event organised by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Foundation in Lucknow. (Sourced)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tributes to late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ahead of his birth anniversary on Friday. He said Vajpayee was always a popular leader, whether he was in the ruling party or in the opposition.

Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following Vajpayee’s tradition and is engaged in the betterment of the country and its people.

“The dreams of Atalji are now being realised,” Adityanath said at a poetry event organised by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Foundation here. He said Vajpayee’s poetry epitomised nationalism, values, and struggle.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address farmers today as BJP plans to scale up outreach
by Amandeep Shukla
Apologise, Afghanistan tells China after busting its espionage cell in Kabul
by Shishir Gupta
India records 23,067 fresh Covid-19 infections in 24 hours
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Over 1.5K UK returnees in Mumbai to be monitored for new variant of coronavirus
by Sagar Pillai

latest news

Tesla has a Christmas gift, latest software update to pack 3 in-car video games
Over 1.5K UK returnees in Mumbai to be monitored for new variant of coronavirus
by Sagar Pillai
Tripura to give jobs to families of political violence victims
by Priyanka Deb Barman
India records 23,067 fresh Covid-19 infections in 24 hours
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.