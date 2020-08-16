Sections
Home / Lucknow / Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid rich tributes to the former Prime Minister and said the country will always remember his the outstanding service and efforts of towards the nation’s progress.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 12:32 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Asian News International

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath paying tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. (Screengrab)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at Lok Bhavan here.

Born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, Vajpayee was the first leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party to become the Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and then for a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004. 

It was during his tenure that India had carried out Pokhran tests on May 11 and May 13 in 1998.Among his several portfolios, Vajpayee had also served as External Affairs Minister during PM Morarji Desai’s tenure during 1977 and 1979.



