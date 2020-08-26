Sections
Home / Lucknow / Yogi Adityanath says UP has reduced vector-borne diseases mortality rate by 95% since 2016

Yogi Adityanath says UP has reduced vector-borne diseases mortality rate by 95% since 2016

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has held inter-department coordination to be one essential component for the success of health programmes.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 08:47 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Lucknow

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the status of state health mission related programmes on Tuesday night. (ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Tuesday night that better inter-department coordination would make the state health mission more successful. He said an example to prove this was the effectiveness of the state in controlling vector-borne diseases through well-coordinated efforts among various departments.

Yogi said that compared to 2016, the state registered 95% less mortality rate for vector-borne diseases. He asked the inter-departmental meetings related to health every three months and working committee meetings every six months.

Chairing a review meeting of the state health mission at his official residence, Yogi asked the ministers concerned for a monthly review of programmes under the state health mission. He instructed that the data related to all the programmes under the mission must be regularly updated and technology must be used for better management of data.

Also Read: UP Cong chief detained on his way to meet kin of murdered journalist



“Also arrange for daily data collection as it would help in effective review and analysis of the progress of various programmes,” Yogi said. He also asked the ministers and officers concerned to re-start the ‘Arogya Melas’.



State health minister Jaipratap Singh presented a report on the health mission’s objectives and progress of various schemes and programmes.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pak ‘masquerading’ as a terror victim: India at UN
Aug 26, 2020 09:57 IST
Ajax’s Blind suffers scare as defibrillator stops during game
Aug 26, 2020 09:56 IST
NEET 2020 admit card: NTA to release hall ticket shortly, here’s how to download
Aug 26, 2020 09:54 IST
Annual Manimahesh Yatra comes to symbolic end with priests performing rituals, taking holy dip
Aug 26, 2020 09:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.