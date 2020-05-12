Yogi briefs PM about migrant challenge, UP to give lockdown suggestions by May 15

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath briefed the PM about the situation in cities like Kanpur, Agra and Meerut and the state government’s decision to send senior IAS, IPS and health department officers there to check the spread of the coronavirus. (HT Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government would send its suggestions on the lockdown in writing to the Centre by May 15, senior officials said on Monday.

The government took this stance amid reports indicating that many chief ministers, including UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath favoured extension of the lockdown with certain relaxations, at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with them on Monday. However, senior officials here refused to comment on what the chief minister said on the lockdown issue during the video conference.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked states to send their suggestions in writing by May 15, and the state government will do so,” said a senior officer.

During the video conference, Yogi Adityanath also informed the prime minister about the challenges the state government has been facing on the issue of migrant labourers.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath informed the Prime Minister about the state government’s initiatives to bring the UP’s migrant labourers back. We will hold discussions with the central government about what should be the extent or shape of the lockdown and then an appropriate decision will be taken. We will follow the central government guidelines on the issue,” said chief secretary RK Tiwari later.

For his part, the chief minister also spoke about action being taken to bring the migrant labourers back and send back those belonging to other states. Over three lakh migrant labourers have reached the state in the past four days by Shramik special trains, he said. In all, nine lakh migrants have reached the state, including those transported by bus. Out of them, seven lakh have completed their quarantine. He said the state government was making efforts to provide jobs to 20 lakh migrant labourers who returned to Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister also briefed the PM about the situation in cities like Kanpur, Agra and Meerut and the state government’s decision to send senior IAS, IPS and health department officers there to check spread of coronavirus.

He said the state government was working effectively to check Covid-19 and the medical and health system had been strengthened across the state. Ventilators had been made available in all the 75 level-2 Covid hospitals, he said.

The Aarogya Setu App was downloaded by 1.60 crore people in UP, he said.

The chief minister also said PPE kits and N-95 masks were made available in all the Covid-19 hospitals. He said the state government had developed Ayush Kavach Covid app to check the spread of Covid-19 by helping people boost their immunity with Ayurveda tips.

The chief minister also briefed the PM about steps taken for welfare of weaker sections of society and distribution of food grains. Sustenance allowance of Rs 1,000 each had been given to 31.42 lakh labourers/homeless people, he said.