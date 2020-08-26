Sections
Home / Lucknow / Yogi: Don’t allow processions, religious functions in public

Yogi: Don’t allow processions, religious functions in public

He directed officials to keep a strict watch against those who spread rumours and mischief on social media. He also reiterated his government’s “zero tolerance” policy towards crime and criminals

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 10:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The CM ordered effective action against cattle smugglers, illicit liquor manufacturers and sellers and those who exploit or ill-treat the poor, the members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and the Scheduled Tribe (ST), women and children. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed police officials to ensure that there was no violation of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) safety protocol and no processions and religious or cultural functions should be allowed in public.

Speaking at a late night video conference, the CM ordered that those police personnel, who hobnob with criminals be identified and stern action be taken against them.

“Seize firearm licences of those (police personnel) who engage in criminal acts,” he ordered.

He directed the officials to keep a strict watch against those, who spread rumours and mischief on social media. He also reiterated his government’s “zero tolerance” policy towards crime and criminals.



“Act against top 10 criminals at the district level as well as top 10 criminals listed at the police station level. Strengthen the beat system and stress on foot patrolling,” he said.

The CM ordered effective action against cattle smugglers, illicit liquor manufacturers and sellers and those who exploit or ill-treat the poor, the members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and the Scheduled Tribe (ST), women and children. “It must be ensured that anti-Romeo squads remain vigilant,” he said.

The CM directed officials to ensure availability of fertilisers and ordered that those engaging in their hoarding or black marketing should be arrested.

The CM also took feedback about the Covid-19 situation from the district magistrates (DMs) of Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Basti, Bareilly, and Jhansi.

He asked DMs and chief medical officers (CMOs) to carry out surveillance, contact tracing, door-to-door surveys for Covid-19 testing. He said the state government had been working on formulating a strategy to check the spread of the pandemic in UP.

He said that monitoring committees should be reactivated and the number of beds should be increased in all Covid-19 hospitals.

Covid-19 patients’ attendants should regularly inform about their health condition, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Greta Thunberg voices support to calls for postponement of NEET, JEE exams
Aug 26, 2020 11:58 IST
Konta may find new coach tough to work with, says Robson
Aug 26, 2020 11:57 IST
Pics of 6-foot-long ‘clippy’ spark Twitter chatter. People can’t keep calm
Aug 26, 2020 11:57 IST
JEE Advanced 2020 revised brochure released, registration begins on September 11, check complete schedule here
Aug 26, 2020 11:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.