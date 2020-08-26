Yogi: Don’t allow processions, religious functions in public

The CM ordered effective action against cattle smugglers, illicit liquor manufacturers and sellers and those who exploit or ill-treat the poor, the members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and the Scheduled Tribe (ST), women and children. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed police officials to ensure that there was no violation of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) safety protocol and no processions and religious or cultural functions should be allowed in public.

Speaking at a late night video conference, the CM ordered that those police personnel, who hobnob with criminals be identified and stern action be taken against them.

“Seize firearm licences of those (police personnel) who engage in criminal acts,” he ordered.

He directed the officials to keep a strict watch against those, who spread rumours and mischief on social media. He also reiterated his government’s “zero tolerance” policy towards crime and criminals.

“Act against top 10 criminals at the district level as well as top 10 criminals listed at the police station level. Strengthen the beat system and stress on foot patrolling,” he said.

The CM ordered effective action against cattle smugglers, illicit liquor manufacturers and sellers and those who exploit or ill-treat the poor, the members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and the Scheduled Tribe (ST), women and children. “It must be ensured that anti-Romeo squads remain vigilant,” he said.

The CM directed officials to ensure availability of fertilisers and ordered that those engaging in their hoarding or black marketing should be arrested.

The CM also took feedback about the Covid-19 situation from the district magistrates (DMs) of Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Basti, Bareilly, and Jhansi.

He asked DMs and chief medical officers (CMOs) to carry out surveillance, contact tracing, door-to-door surveys for Covid-19 testing. He said the state government had been working on formulating a strategy to check the spread of the pandemic in UP.

He said that monitoring committees should be reactivated and the number of beds should be increased in all Covid-19 hospitals.

Covid-19 patients’ attendants should regularly inform about their health condition, he added.