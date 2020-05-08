Yogi for investment, job-oriented policies

Sections
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said necessary amendments should be made in the state government’s policies to boost industry, attract investment and create more jobs in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath was viewing a presentation about Industrial and Employment Promotion Policy 2017, UP Warehousing and Logistics Policy, UP Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2017 and UP Electronics Policy 2020. (ANI Photo)

Yogi Adityanath was viewing a presentation about Industrial and Employment Promotion Policy 2017, UP Warehousing and Logistics Policy, UP Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2017 and UP Electronics Policy 2020. He also viewed a presentation about job scenario and stressed on providing jobs to migrant labourers in various sectors, including in 90 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises in UP.

He said problems of investors should be resolved expeditiously. The chief minister said UP could be a potential destination for investment in the changed world scenario. He also said the UP Warehousing Logistics Policy 2018 should be amended to bring down limit for land needed for logistics parks.

Earlier, he held a video conference with Buddhist monks and conveyed his good wishes to them on Buddha Purnima. He expressed confidence that Buddhist monks would take message of Lord Buddha to people and prepare them in the fight against Covid-19.



