Yogi gives directives for food and transport to migrants

An additional 12,000 UPSRTC buses and private buses had been hired to ferry the migrants in all the districts. (Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said a record number of trains were being run to bring back 2 lakh migrant workers from various states daily. Since the start of the operation of the Shramik Specials, 1044 trains had been plied for UP which was a record in the country, he said.

Addressing a joint press conference, additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi and principal secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said the chief minister ordered to increase the capacity of the quarantine centres to 15 lakh with the arrival of a large number of migrant workers from across the country. The officials had also been directed to provide food and drinking water to the migrants at toll plazas in border districts, they said.

The CM directed the state police to organise intensive patrolling on all the expressways, national highways, state highways and intersections. Police had also been instructed to increase patrolling at night. If any migrant worker was seen moving the policemen should arrange food and vehicle for his safe journey home, the officers said.

On the request of the state government, the Railways had started plying trains from Ghaziabad, Noida, Mathura, Agra, Meerut, Saharanpur, Aligarh, Moradabad, Jhansi, Kanpur and Prayagraj to ferry the migrant workers to various destinations. An additional 12,000 UPSRTC buses and private buses had been hired to ferry the migrants in all the districts, the officers said.

The CM again appealed to the migrants that they should not travel on foot, two-wheelers and trucks as it was not safe. They should be patient as the state committed to bringing back the migrants safely to UP, they said.

The CM directed the officials to prepare a work plan to provide employment to all migrant labourers and workers coming to Uttar Pradesh. He instructed the officers of industry department and MSME to prepare the skill data of migrants, The state government will engage them in the industrial units and various employment schemes according to their skill. The data of the migrant workers would be uploaded on the website along with the mobile numbers, so it would be easy for the employers to contact them, the officers said.