Yogi launches ‘one nation, one card’, announces Rs 300 cr aid for labourers

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath made the announcements on the occasion of International Labour Day or May Day.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched the ‘one nation, one card scheme’ for distribution of food grains to nearly 18 crore labourers. The scheme provides for national portability of ration cards.

He also announced the second installment of sustenance allowance of Rs 1000 each to nearly 30 lakh labourers. He said a total of Rs 300 crore would be disbursed as sustenance allowance to labourers/workers.

Under the ‘one nation, one card’ scheme, the labourers/workers will be able to get food grains from ration shops by mentioning the number on their ration cards. The chief minister said district magistrates were asked to issue ration cards to labourers/workers not having them.

Food grains were being made available to 18 crore labourers/workers in two phases, he said. He also said free distribution of food grains was done to antyodaya card holders, MNREGA workers, and daily wage earners registered with the urban development department.

The chief minister said his government was committed to providing social security to workers.

UP, 16 STATES’ BENEFICIARIES CAN GET RATION FROM ANY PDS SHOP

The chief minister’s announcements came on a day on which Uttar Pradesh joined the ‘one nation, one card’ initiative along with 16 other states. Under the scheme, UP residents, who reside in any of these 16 states, can source ration under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from any public distribution shop there.

Similarly, residents of any of the 16 states, staying in UP, can buy their ration from any of the PDS shops situated anywhere in UP.

The 16 states that UP entered into national portability with are Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, MP, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Bihar, Punjab, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh and Dadar-Nagar Haveli.

“We have joined the ‘one nation, one card’ initiative with 16 states to help migrant workers get PDS quota where they are,” food and civil supplies commissioner Manish Chauhan said, adding, “Ration cards are linked to Aadhaar and they can get the food grain of their quota by mentioning the ration card number.” However, this facility will be available only on ration cards that have been active for the last six months.

“From today, normal food grain (wheat and rice) distribution also began for May cycle with the Antyodaya card holders and labourers to get the ration free of cost. We will begin free distribution of 5 kg rice per member from May 15 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana,” Chauhan said. The free rice distribution was made on April 15 also.

Chauhan said that home delivery of food grain was being made to physically challenged beneficiaries residing under the Covid-19 containment zones.