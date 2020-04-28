Yogi seeks plan for reopening of MSMEs

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed officials to prepare a plan on resuming functioning of industrial units after May 3, when the second phase of lockdown ends.

Various industry lobby bodies have also conveyed to their members to gear up to resume production after May 3.

Presiding over a meeting, the chief minister instructed officials to make a plan which could ensure jobs for migrant labourers.

After nationwide lockdown from March 25, around five lakh labourers have returned to Uttar Pradesh from Delhi and Mumbai among other places.

The state government’s top priority is to engage all these labourers when Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) start production from May 4 onwards, said an official.

The Indian Industries Association (IIA), an industry lobby body of MSMEs sector, has also conveyed to all its members to get ready to resume production from May 4 onwards.

Till then, the IIA is trying to get all its issues resolved with the Centre and the state government. The IIA is taking feedback from its 40 chapters across the state through webinars.

“List of problems is being prepared and apprehensions of industrialists are being dispelled,” said Pankaj Kumar, national president, IIA.

“From Noida to Varanasi, we are in touch with our members in 40 districts across the state. We have conveyed that industrial production will resume from May 4 onwards. So, they have started taking adequate measures,” added Kumar.

Major problem before industrialists is getting back the adequate workforce and resumption of inter-state transport services.

“We are ready to employ migrant workers if our labourers do not return. The MSMEs do not have any objection in hiring migrant workers,” said Manmohan Agarwal, general secretary, IIA.

Various lobby bodies of industrialists have conveyed to the state government that maintenance of supply chain was essential for smooth operation of industrial units.

“For this, the government will have to make sure that both intra-state and inter-state transport services remain smooth. Availability of raw material and market place for goods manufactured is must for smooth functioning of industrial units,” said Agarwal.

The state government has already issued directives for reopening of all industrial units in rural areas.

At present only around 7000 MSMEs listed under the ‘essential goods’ category are operational while there are around 9.5 lakh MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh registered with the IIA.

Issues passes but ensure sanitization norms are fulfilled: CS

Lucknow: Chief secretary,Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Tuesday sent a letter to all the district magistrates (DMs) directing them to arrange early operation of rural micro and small industries situated outside the containment zones/hot spots in rural areas. He asked them to provide permission for operation of all such rural industrial units. Tiwari, however, asked DMs to ensure inspection of such industries by deputy directors, district industry centres and doctors from time to time for compliance of social distancing and sanitization norms. The CS said employees of all such industries must pass through thermal screening and their RT-PCR test should also be done as extra precaution.