Younger, fitter personnel to replace seniors in Yogi’s upgraded security cover

Physically fit police personnel under the age of 40 will be deployed for Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s security and senior personnel will be replaced, a senior police officer privy to the development said.

The chief minister has received death threats at least thrice since May 21 this year.

Officials at the state police headquarters are preparing to strengthen the chief minister’s security after the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Friday approved an amendment to the Green Book (amended edition 2017) by changing the composition and including an additional vehicle in his fleet.

“Other than the addition and the change in the structure of the chief minister’s fleet, the deployment of the security personnel is being reviewed in detail and a few changes are likely,” the officer said.

Yogi Adityanath was accorded the top category ‘Z+’ VVIP armed security cover when he was sworn in as the UP chief minister in March 2017. His security detail comprises a special commando team of the CISF (Central Security Industrial Force) along with a small contingent of the UP police. About 25-28 armed commandos accompany him at all times when he is mobile. His convoy has pilot and escort vehicles armed with jammers.

“In further enhancement of the security cover, security personnel to be deployed from UP police have to undergo a strict training schedule before being inducted into the CM’s security.Recently, two personnel were removed from the shortlisted group of security personnel after they failed to qualify during shooting practice,” the officer quoted above said.

He also said the process of selection of fit security personnel had been going on for the past two years. A pool of such personnel had been prepared so that the entire security team could be replaced anytime, if required, he added.

On Friday, additional director general (ADG), Security, Binod Kumar Singh had stated that the changes were along the lines of the Prime Minister’s security.

On September 25, a man from Etah district from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly issuing a death threat to the CM while seeking the release of jailed politician Mukhtar Ansari. He had sent multiple messages on the WhatsApp number of UP112, police officials said.

On June 12, two brothers from Gonda district were arrested for sending messages on the WhatsApp number of UP112, threatening to blow up the chief minister’s residence and 50 other places in the state. On May 21, a similar message threatening to target the CM was sent on the WhatsApp number of UP112. A Mumbai resident, Kamran Ameen Khan, was arrested in this connection on May 23. A day later, another Mumbai resident, Sayyed Wahab, was arrested when he threatened to carry out blasts if Ameen was not released from police custody.