Manav all set to debut as a novelist

Actor-writer-director Manav Kaul started the year 2020 with a break from shooting to launch his new play ‘Giving up on Godot.’ The play was scheduled to be staged in mid-March when the lockdown happened and he got stuck in enforced extended break.

Making best use of the lockdown Manav released his short story collection and also completed his debut novel that he was longing to write.

“The plan was prefect — to launch my play, to shoot multiple projects and release my book but here I am sitting home stuck in ongoing crisis. I was home before the lockdown but that was by choice whatever followed was due to the pandemic. All our prefect plans went haywire! Now I am looking forward to start shooting from next month,” said the ‘Tumhari Sullu’ and ‘Wazir’ actor.

Manav is pleased that he has finally completed his novel ‘Antima’. “I had a wish to write a novel someday, so I utilised these four months and wrote my first novel. I have completed and sent it to the publishers and hope that soon it will be out on shelves. ‘Keh saktey hain kismet se yeh…waqt mila shayad isi ke liye,’ I am happy,” he said over the phone.

He also released his fifth book ‘Chalta Phirta Pret’, a collection of short stories, during lockdown. “The book was ready but then the lockdown happened. Initially, we thought of waiting but then thought that it may sell less but as a writer it’s my responsibility to give readers some fresh content as there are many who went back to reading during this period. Despite problem in distribution it did reach places.”

The shoot for Shubhash Kapoor’s film ‘Madam Chief Minister’ that he shot with Richa Chadha in Lucknow is also complete. “Its post-production is on and it will release soon either on OTT or in theatre, let’s see. I have also shot for Saina’s (Nehwal) biopic where I play her coach (P Gopichand) on screen. The film is in it’s post production as it has a lot of computer graphics in it.”

Manav also has two OTT series lined up for release ‘The Others’ and ‘Government’. “We can say production has stopped but supply is still on,” he said.

When asked does he want to go back to directing films, Manav said, “I am missing acting. My new found love, which I discovered in 2013, is all I want to do now. That is why I am reading new scripts, watching new shows and working more on my performances so that I can add something new to my craft. I have said yes to two new projects and hope by next month we will start shooting.”

He feels fortunate to have sustained on financial front. “I had worked lot in last few years so I was able to survive with my team. But the fact is that be it actors or technicians, everyone is financially stressed at the moment. I know so many of them from the industry who have left for their native place. Had it been ten years back I too would have left.”

The actor is all praise for Mumbai and industry folks. “All these debates on nepotism and groupism are for different pursuits. The truth is industry people are always there helping each other in tough times. I know people who are themselves struggling but still running community kitchen. We all are doing best in our capacity. I made an appeal on my FB for someone and within a day he got Rs 50,000. People are really doing amazing work.”