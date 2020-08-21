Sections

Modelling days discipline helps me till today: Parinitaa Seth

Actor/model Parinitaa Seth is glad to have started her career as a model. “What you learn as a model – the discipline in daily life – is something that sticks...

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 19:15 IST

By S Farah Rizvi,

Actor/model Parinitaa Seth is glad to have started her career as a model. “What you learn as a model – the discipline in daily life – is something that sticks with you throughout life. Today, whatever I am, is all because of my modelling days. Be it our fixed fitness regime, healthy diet and disciplined lifestyle, all of this is an inseparable part of my lifestyle since I started modelling and simultaneously took up TV shows way back in 2001.”

Talking about her early days, she said, “I’ve been in Mumbai for 30 years now. I came to study fashion in the city and then got married. I joined my family production house that was being run by my maternal family. I used to design clothes for their shows. It was then one of my friends suggested that me to try my hand at ad films. And till date, I have done over 300-odd commercials along with TV, travel shows and now web series.

“Once in front of the camera, I decided to train myself as an actor and did acting workshops with coaches like Divya Palat and Saurabh Sachdeva to polish my craft. But consciously I stayed away from mainstream projects as they demanded too much time and my priority was home, family and of course my commercial assignments.”

Pariniita has appeared in shows like‘Dil Kya Chahta Hai,’ ‘Kasauti Zindagii Kay,’ ‘CID’, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, ‘Mayavi Malang’, along with web shows like ‘Mind The Malhotras’, ‘Pooja & Pawan’. She will be seen as a negative character for the first time in the upcoming web-series ‘Aashram’. “I am a model and I was apprehensive whether I would be able to do the role just as it was expected. So, I asked Prakash (Jha) sir if he was sure that he wanted me to play this character and he was so sure. I called Saurabh (Sachdeva) to guide me about how to add the right nuances to this grey role I was going to play. This is the first time I have used very raw language (on camera),” she said.



The show was extensively shot in Ayodhya, UP. “Yes, we shot from October 2020 to January this year and I loved the winter there. The city looks beautiful in winter and has its own charm. The food, especially phirni and jalebi is something I still have a craving for. The series has shaped up very well and is based on gurus and the ashrams they run. It’s definitely not based on any real guru. The story is quite interesting and I am sure the audience will love this thriller.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 patients develop low blood oxygen levels, scientists decode
Aug 21, 2020 19:59 IST
Noida: 1,839 vehicles challaned, 17 impounded for flouting Covid-19 curbs
Aug 21, 2020 19:54 IST
I’m excited to be back on the mat, says Dipa Karmakar
Aug 21, 2020 19:50 IST
Stray dog carries body of new born girl child in Hyderabad
Aug 21, 2020 19:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.