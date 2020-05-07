100 Hours 100 Stars: Amish Tripathi on staying alone during the lockdown

Amish, who is currently in the UK, spoke about how the death toll there on a daily basis is very high, and the fact that unlike in India, old people there stay in old age homes.

Author Amish Tripathi recently had a chat with Fever FM for 100 Hours 100 Stars, an initiative started by Fever Network.

“I used to think I’m a loner. But I realized that there is a difference between being a loner and a monk. Loner means that you might not have a very big social circle but it’s not like we don’t want anyone. We do want friends and family around us. But I’ve been here for over a month all alone in this flat- and it’s a very cold, unfamiliar city,” said Amish.

