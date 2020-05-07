Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / 100 Hours 100 Stars: Amish Tripathi on staying alone during the lockdown

100 Hours 100 Stars: Amish Tripathi on staying alone during the lockdown

Author Amish Tripathi recently had a chat with Fever FM for 100 Hours 100 Stars, an initiative started by Fever Network.

Updated: May 07, 2020 18:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Amish, who is currently in the UK, spoke about how the death toll there on a daily basis is very high, and the fact that unlike in India, old people there stay in old age homes.

Author Amish Tripathi recently had a chat with Fever FM for 100 Hours 100 Stars, an initiative started by Fever Network.

Amish, who is currently in the UK, spoke about how the death toll there on a daily basis is very high, and the fact that unlike in India, old people there stay in old age homes.

“I used to think I’m a loner. But I realized that there is a difference between being a loner and a monk. Loner means that you might not have a very big social circle but it’s not like we don’t want anyone. We do want friends and family around us. But I’ve been here for over a month all alone in this flat- and it’s a very cold, unfamiliar city,” said Amish.

To see the entire interview, check out the video below:



 

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
May 07, 2020 15:50 IST
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
May 07, 2020 17:35 IST
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
May 07, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

Bundesliga moves restart from May 15 to following day
May 07, 2020 18:41 IST
Chahatt blasts trolls slamming her for being single mom, goes off Instagram
May 07, 2020 18:41 IST
After grocery, Zomato may now deliver liquor for you amid lockdown
May 07, 2020 18:40 IST
Non-essential shops open in Pune; some remain shut as per trade association’s stand
May 07, 2020 18:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.