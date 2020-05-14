100 Hours 100 Stars: Iconic personalities come together in non-stop tribute to Covid-19 warriors

100 Hours 100 Stars: The celebrities talked about their lockdown stories and showed gratitude to the essential services providers who are fighting it out at the front line to make sure that each one of us are safe at home.

Fever Network’s latest initiative ‘100 Hours, 100 Stars – A non-stop tribute to COVID warriors’ got the internet buzzing with its entertaining content and star-studded line up of personalities from different walks of life. In a never seen before format, the nation’s biggest digital carnival offered the audiences 100 hours of non-stop entertainment on the brand’s social media assets.

With 100 Hours 100 Stars,Fever Network aimed to spread hope and positivity as the COVID-19 pandemic takes over the world. The exciting line up for the 100 hours included celebs from across Bollywood, sports, politics and International artists. Some of the renowned personalities who were a part of the event were Bryan Adams, Kamal Hasan, Mithun Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Shashi Tharoor, Javed Akhtar, Sonu Nigam, Shruti Hasan, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Sunil Chhetri, Chitrangada Singh, TarunTahiliani, Pullela Gopichand, Rajdeep Sardesai, Faye D’souza, Amit Trivedi, Gary Mehigan, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Khushbu Sundar, Sharad Kelkar, Amish Tripathi, Jay Sean, Sanjeev Kapoor and Yasmin Karachiwala among many others.

The celebrities talked about their lockdown stories and showed gratitude to the essential services providers who are fighting it out at the front line to make sure that each one of us are safe at home.

International heartthrob Bryan Adams joined the bandwagon of 100 Hours 100 Stars in the finale hour of the initiative. While speaking to Radio One RJ Erica he revealed that the news of the global lockdown reached him during his tour in Scandinavian. He went on to say, “I wonder when would be the next time ten thousand people will assemble for a live concert! But from a family perspective it’s very nice, we are spending more time together and its like an extended family vacation. Home schooling is challenging by the way! But I do not have any work lined up for the rest of the year, and if I am in this position, I am extremely worried about the millions out there who are facing the same challenge.”

Reflecting upon his first concert in India, he said, “I made a promise to myself to try to get to as many places as I can, and we did achieve that. One of the places was India. We did one of the first big concerts as a western artist in India in 1992-93 in Mumbai. It was an extraordinary experience, unforgettable! Very different to the India of today. One of the things that is particularly noticeable is that there wasn’t one single phone in the audience!”

While talking to RJ Manasa, Sunil Chettri revealed how he chose to play football, “I think it is a mutual bond. You don’t just choose a sport. The sport chooses you too. I was doing all the sports when I was young, but I never thought that I will make it big as a sportsperson. I wanted to play this sport because I love it and I did not think that I will make it big. I just liked to play,” he explained.

Raveena Tandon spoke to Radio Nasha RJ Anmol about giving in to the latest Tik-Tok trend, “Tik-Tok is the latest fad that I’ve caught on to this quarantine. This is something that I’ve never done before. Now my daughter loves it and forces me to make these videos. Its fun…keeping people entertained and getting a smile on their faces.”

Global celebrity Jay Sean and Nikhil Chinapa spoke about spending quality time with their families. “It’s very nice to have this time with my family. Usually when I’m working, I’m flying around every weekend for shows. It’s beautifulto get this kind of time…. the silver lining during these times.” said Jay Sean.

Nikhil Chinapa said, “We’ve got a two-year-old daughter at home. It has been amazing to spend 24*7, all the time I have in the world with her. I’m playing with her, I give her a bath, read to her. It’s been amazing to be at home to be with my daughter and my wife.”

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam and actor Sharad Kelkar spoke about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. “For any country to deal with a pandemic and a lockdown situation has an adverse impact on the economy. If all the citizens of the country donate towards the PM Cares Fund, it will surely be helpful. Would urge everyone to contribute as per their individual capacities.” said Sharad Kelkar. While Sonu Nigam said, “Personally I’m not too perturbed. I had worked on this very early on in life. I’m very happy with my own company. Staying indoors, staying with myself is something that I’m used to.”

Vidyut Jammwal spoke about his entry into Hindi cinema, “If you’ve to enter the Hindi film industry, you need to do something different to catch the audience’s attention. I felt the only way was to use the martial arts I’ve learnt since childhood and not use any stunt doubles. I feel really lucky that the audiences accepted this.”

The event saw a participation of 57 RJs across the Fever network joining hands from 15 cities of the country. You can watch the interviews on FB, Insta and YouTube handles of Fever FM.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter