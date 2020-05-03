100 Hours 100 Stars: In conversation with Bhuvan Bam and Neil Bhoopalam

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam and actor Neil Bhoopalam were in conversation with Fever FM for 100 Hours 100 Stars, an initiative started by Fever Network. Bam, the first Indian Youtuber to cross 10 million subscribers in 2018, spoke about being a Youtuber, reaching the next milestone and the best compliment he ever got.

“I normally read the comments on my video two hours after it’s been uploaded,” he said.

Bhuvan also spoke about a time in 2018 when his father had a brain stroke and was being treated in a hospital in Delhi. On the same floor, there was another girl who also had a brain stroke whose brother was there and came to Bhuvan saying that his sister wasn’t talking to anyone, so if he could please come and visit her because she is a fan of his videos. When she saw Bhuvan, it took 10 seconds for her to process who it was, after which she sat and got up, and they spoke for 30 minutes.

Neil Bhoopalam spoke about some of his movie choices and also joked about how he was a sous chef since whenever he cooks he gets sued. But jokes apart, spaghetti is one of the dishes he is good at cooking.

Watch the entire 100 Hours 100 Stars interview below:

