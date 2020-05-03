100 Hours 100 Stars: In conversation with Javed Akhtar and Benny Dayal.

Kyun dare zindagi mein kya hoga

Kuch na hoga to tazurba hoga

Famous screenwriter, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar spoke with RJ Peeyush during the 100 Hours 100 Stars initiative by Fever Network where he explained his quirky Twitter bio which reads: A poet, lyricist, scriptwriter, atheist and a die-hard optimist. Javed Sahab says that he is an eternal optimist (ashavaadi) and explains this thought in a profound manner. He talks about faith on one’s skill and believes that perseverance is key to achieving all your reasonable goals. As long as you don’t stop trying, you haven’t lost anything.

Javed Akhtar then throws light on his idea of life and how it’s a pack of cards you’re given to deal in a game of rummy. It’s where you choose your pros and cons, choose what’s important, manage your issues and then some. There might also be situations when you get the wrong cards which could either be a fluke or lead to a windfall. Lastly, he says that your rules of the game shouldn’t change whatever the circumstances or coincidences you’re faced with (Ittefaq and patte badalte hai, aapke khelne ke tareeque same hai), eventually you win some and you lose some. The moral of the story is that if you win you don’t become conceited and neither should you feel demoralised if you lose because perseverance will take you to what your goal is.

5 things we got to know about Javed Sahab from this interview:

- By the time he was 15 years old, he knew most shers, ghazals and nazms by famous people even though he hadn’t begun writing by then.

- His first nazm that he has never got published anywhere is: Yehi kambakht lamha zindagi mein baar baar aaya ki jab khush bhi raha main toh kahan mujhko karaar aaya

- He is not a trained singer but can hold a tune well enough that he’s been thought to be a singer by various composers

- Still believes in writing on paper with a pen in hand as his thoughts travel straight from his mind to the paper. It isn’t so on a typewriter or a laptop even though he uses one for emails etc.

- While reading the script of a Hollywood film titled Make Way For Tomorrow, on which two Hindi films namely Zindagi and Baghban have been made, Javed Sahab started howling as though it was a personal experience for him.

He explained his marriage to Shabana Azmi as one that’s an extension of a friendship in which there’s care and respect for one another, their personalities and their ambition.

On closing, he leaves a message saying that not everyone is as fortunate as us in the world, hence we must take care of the lesser privileged and give whenever possible.

RJ Mercy in conversation with Benny Dayal

Composer and singer Benny Dayal, who has sung for Bollywood as well as several other languages started his conversation with RJ Mercy by thanking medical staff all over the world. He added that he’s very thankful to be safe and sound in quarantine which the doctors, nurses and other Covid-19 frontline workers have made possible for all of us.

He says that he prefers pulling all-nighters during quarantine when he stays up till 6 AM working on his music or watching documentaries and then sleep it off till the afternoon. His wife and he take turns cleaning the house and cooking on alternate days.

Whether he’s on gigs or travelling, he makes it a point to write often. He says he enjoys writing in English and thereafter translate into Tamil.

The musician started a new show on his YouTube channel called Benny Dayal Now Recording that he shot the first video for in February and is working on two more with his band which will be out soon.

Lastly, he adds that he misses human interaction the most during lockdown as every artist besides getting inspired from TV etc, seek inspiration from real life and people which makes a world of a difference.

