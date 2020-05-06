100 Hours 100 Stars: MasterChef star Sarah Todd on what she is doing during the lockdown

MasterChef star Sarah Todd had a fun chat with Fever FM for 100 Hours 100 Stars, an initiative started by Fever Network.

“I am just running late from one city to another or from one country to another, so it’s just been amazing to be at home cooking in my kitchen, like the dal makhani which I made today. I’m inspired by my travels all over India. I’m also getting to spend time with my son,” said Sarah, talking about how the coronavirus pandemic impacted her life.

“The Indian food which we try in Australia is a bit different, modified according to the flavour there. It was only when I started having home-style Indian food here that I was blown away. It was healthy and light. I was also a model at the time so was always looking for ways to add flavour but at the same time eat healthily. It was also then I decided to take a year off from modelling and see if that works out as a career for me,” she added.

Watch the entire video below:

