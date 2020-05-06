Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / 100 Hours 100 Stars: MasterChef star Sarah Todd on what she is doing during the lockdown

100 Hours 100 Stars: MasterChef star Sarah Todd on what she is doing during the lockdown

MasterChef star Sarah Todd had a fun chat with Fever FM for 100 Hours 100 Stars, an initiative started by Fever Network.

Updated: May 06, 2020 15:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

100 Hours 100 Stars: Sarah, who was once a model, is now a successful chef and a restaurateur. (Shivam Saxena/ HT Photo)

MasterChef star Sarah Todd had a fun chat with Fever FM for 100 Hours 100 Stars, an initiative started by Fever Network.

“I am just running late from one city to another or from one country to another, so it’s just been amazing to be at home cooking in my kitchen, like the dal makhani which I made today. I’m inspired by my travels all over India. I’m also getting to spend time with my son,” said Sarah, talking about how the coronavirus pandemic impacted her life.

“The Indian food which we try in Australia is a bit different, modified according to the flavour there. It was only when I started having home-style Indian food here that I was blown away. It was healthy and light. I was also a model at the time so was always looking for ways to add flavour but at the same time eat healthily. It was also then I decided to take a year off from modelling and see if that works out as a career for me,” she added.

Watch the entire video below:



 

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, killed in Pulwama encounter
May 06, 2020 15:32 IST
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders overhaul of drug regulatory system
May 06, 2020 15:17 IST
Admin of Instagram group Bois Locker Room arrested, devices seized
May 06, 2020 16:11 IST
In letter to CM Mamata, BJP questions Bengal’s Covid-19 data
May 06, 2020 15:16 IST

latest news

RSVP: A mini-knotty affair
May 06, 2020 16:30 IST
Milk bank at Pune’s Sassoon hospital a saviour for newborns
May 06, 2020 16:27 IST
Chiranjeevi may soon make digital debut with a web series: report
May 06, 2020 16:28 IST
Bihar Board Inter Scrutiny 2020:  Online application begins from May 8, here’s how to apply
May 06, 2020 16:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.