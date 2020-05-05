100 Hours 100 Stars: Yasmin Karachiwala on enjoying the beauty of her home

100 Hours 100 Stars:Yasmin said she’s just trying to enjoy being in her home which she spent a lot of money doing up.

Celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala had a fun chat with Fever FM for 100 Hours 100 Stars, an initiative started by Fever Network.

Yasmin spoke about how she looks at the sunset every evening and enjoys her terrace and the flowers, things which one does not get time to do when you’re busy working. She said she’s just trying to enjoy being in her home which she spent a lot of money doing up.

“My son who is 22 years old has been wonderful and has been helping me out a lot at home. He has also been telling me that I need to make my life easier by using tools such as Google Sheets and others which I did not know how to use. He is the one who has been shooting all my videos recently, and we have a lot more videos coming up too,” said Yasmin.

To see the entire interview with Yasmin, you can see the video below:

