2 minute face masks for that winter glow

Snuggling up in the bed with our favourite book, enjoying those soothing turmeric lattes, soaking up the festive vibes, layering our outfits like a boss - we all love winter for various reasons.

But the chill in the air may also rip off moisture from our skin and cause it to dry up, feel parched and become dull and discoloured. We have put together a few simple and quick face pack recipes to help you achieve healthy glowing skin in winter. The goodness of green: Take a few spinach leaves, grind and make a smooth paste, add a pinch of turmeric, 1 tsp sour curd ,1tsp honey mix and apply as pack leave on for 20-25 minutes. Wash off with lukewarm water

Heal and soothe: In a pinch of turmeric add 1 tsp sour curd , 1tsp potato juice and 1tsp honey. Honey has antioxidants while turmeric works as an antiseptic. Leave on 20-25 min and then pad dry with warm water.

Replenish moisture: In a bowl, add 1tbsp aloe vera extract , 1tsp coconut milk / coconut curd and 1tbsp orange skin peel powder. You can also make a pack by just mixing few drops of extra virgin olive oil with dry lemon skin powder.

Soften, hydrate, glow: In 1tsp honey add 1 tsp glycerine few drops black sesame oil few drops black castor oil , extra virgin olive oil, few drops coconut oil few drops almond oil. Apply on full face décolletage leave on for 30-40 minutes, wipe off with face wipe or wash off with lukewarm water.

De-tan and nourish: Mix papaya pulp with milk and 1 tsp of honey to form a thick paste and leave on for 20 minutes. Papaya is rich in Vitamin C and A, it is a natural moisturiser and also cleans impurities from the skin.

Inputs by beauty and wellness expert Dr. Geeta Grewal and beauty expert Naina Arora.