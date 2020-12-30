2020 Life in Mask: One for the market, one for the Metro, and one for the wedding down the lane

Mask became a necessity in Covid times, one that had to be worn at all times in public places. A look at how it transitioned from a daily necessity to a fashion statement for residents of Delhi-NCR. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT )

Adjusting to the new normal has certainly been difficult for every one in the year that was spent fighting Covid-19 pandemic. But one accessory that not just helped many survive, but has now acquired a character of its own in our day-to-day lives, ie mask, is something that a few are yet to adapting to wearing whereas other consider as a boon to remain guarded from unwanted pollution and social exchanges of smiles. From a daily necessity to a fashion statement, a mask has been all this in 2020, and after having many transitions, is ready to step along with us into 2021. But, before that, here’s a glimpse of the life that most of us lived while being masked!

Safety first or fashion?

“I personally chose to use the same kind of mask throughout. Many people had different masks for different purposes — one for work, one for the markets, one for low key formal events. In this time, there was also sort of an evolution of masks, where we learnt about the pros and cons of surgical masks, cloth masks, and even the fact that we shouldn’t use masks with respirators etcetera. For me, I chose to go with the safer option rather than the fashionable one to suit the occasion,” says Abhir Bhalla, an 18-year-old student of political science and international relations at a Sonipat-based university.

Missing the smiles: warm or cheeky

“One of the most visible impact of 2020, the face masks are something that initially I also took time to get used to. But now, they are part of my attire like I’ve a simple cloth mask for my running and cycling while N95 masks are for going out to the market and other places. The great thing about masks is that they give a sense of safety, which is very important in these difficult times of Covid-19. The only flip side is missing people’s smile,” says Amit Bhatt, a Delhi-based expert on urban transport planning.

People shopped for festivals, such as Christmas, while wearing masks. ( Photo: Amal KS/HT )

Mask must match with outfit

“Initially I was really put off with the fact that I’d have to wear a mask as it makes it difficult for me to breathe, but obviously I didn’t have choice and had to wear one. So, I bought masks that would go with my outfits, and started switching gradually from the boring old masks to custom-made masks. These made it easier for me to deal with the concept of wearing one all the time, when out of home. The incentive? It does a good job of hiding my acne,” chuckles Vanshika Rana, a Gurugram-based student.

Three must picks - Spectacles, phone and mask

“Before 2020, my spectacles and my phone were the only two things that used to go with me everywhere. And now in 2020 it’s spectacles, phone and mask. Like most of us, I too made it a part of my daily life. At first, it was irritating because we were not used to wearing it or even the fact that one has to remember to carry it like other essentials! But now it’s normal. Be it a festival or any event, I wear a mask everywhere,” says Mahak Bhalla, a Delhi-based freelance photographer.

Eat, drink or click pics, mask is must

“We have got used to living with a mask. When we get together with friends and colleagues, the mask is on for a long time. It only comes off when we sit to eat or drink. And when the time comes to take pictures, we look like members of a rock band with our faces visible, but standing in a zigzag formation to maximise the number of people who can get into the frame while maintaining social distancing,” says Manas Fuloria, head of an IT firm.

Mask for corona today, oxygen tom?

“It’s a way of life now. I’m quite comfortable wearing a mask for three hours at a stretch now,” says Nitima Arora, Gurugram- based teacher, adding, “We can’t keep our eyes shut to the demand of these times, to stay safe. The pace at which we are eating away our planet’s resources, we might even have to wear oxygen cylinders one day. The question is: Are we ready to make amendments? If no, then I don’t think many of us would really leave any legacy for our future generations.”

