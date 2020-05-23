Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 23, what’s in store for Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

The 12 signs in the zodiac calendar have their own traits that define a person. The positions of the sun and the planets decide how the day will look for us. Wouldn’t it then be helpful if you started your day by knowing what would happen in our lives. Go on and find out if the odds are in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20) Focus on health is important at this juncture. You will take the opportunity of inviting a senior over to your place. It is best not to get embroiled in property dispute, if things can be sorted out mutually.

Raising capital for a promising venture will not pose much difficulty. You will need to generate enthusiasm amongst superiors on the professional front before taking a new initiative.

Love Focus: Spouse may need emotional support, so be there for him or her.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20) You may be compelled to double your efforts on the academic front to keep pace with others. You will be able to get the better of someone you dislike on the social front. Some of you may need to become a realist in money matters. A new venture will succeed and bring in good profits. A healthy life is foreseen for those suffering from a lifestyle disease. Planning the wedding of a sibling or child cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Today, romance takes precedence over other things!

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-June 21) A competitive situation may arise on the academic front. Criticising is easy, but listening to other’s point of view is the need of the hour now, so be all ears. Good returns can be expected by those playing the stocks. Those in the rat race will manage to pip rivals at the post to get a promotion. Those on regular medicines will do well not to skip any dose. Pressure for marriage may mount on the eligible.

Love Focus: At this juncture, you cannot afford to be selfish in love.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Cancer (June 22-July 22) You are likely to recover lost ground on the academic front real fast. Correctly anticipating things on the social front will keep you a step ahead of someone who is not your well wisher. Savings may come in handy for purchasing something essential. Confusion persisting at work over an issue may need your immediate attention. An old ailment is likely to play up due to changing weather. Differences growing on the marital front may need to be curbed.

Love Focus: Listen to partner today, as he or she will be able to guide you correctly.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23) Celebratory mood prevails at home and will prove infectious! Someone may persuade you to drive him or her to someplace. An assignment undertaken by you on the academic front is likely to be much appreciated. This is your lucky day and beginning of a positive phase of life. You may end up paying more for something that could have been had for less. Extra workload is likely to keep you tied up on the professional front, upsetting your other plans. Total fitness is likely to come within reach for those who have chosen to shake a leg.

Love Focus: You can get attracted to someone who is much younger to you.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23) A property may soon come into your name through inheritance. An assignment given to you on the academic front will be completed satisfactorily. Money is not likely to pose any problem as you have enough. Weight watchers may need to firm their resolve to keep in shape. A career move made by you will prove most favourable. Spending time with family is indicated. Avoid roads with heavy traffic as stars don’t seem favourable.

Love Focus: A shift in parents’ or partner’s attitude will be most welcome.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23) It will be important to keep a watchful eye on business partner or rival, just to be on the safe side. You will easily be able to counter someone who feels envious towards you. Don’t touch your savings for buying something trivial. Those trying to come back in shape may face an uphill task, but slow and steady will certainly win the race! Help from unexpected quarter is likely on the academic front.

Love Focus: Chances of a romantic affair getting discovered cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22) Steer clear of all contentious issues, if you want domestic harmony. Plans to book a property may be on your mind. Monetary worries are set to ease as you receive money from an unexpected source. A friend’s advice may set you off on a trail to achieve perfect fitness. Problems encountered on the professional front will need to be addressed urgently.

Love Focus: A long separation is likely to make you long for love.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) Property or wealth may come your way through gift or inheritance. You may find a distinct improvement on the monetary front. Total fitness will be on your mind and you are likely to do something about it. On the professional front, you may plan to start afresh and even

Love Focus: Sharing and caring will make the romantic front most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 2,13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn(December 22-January 21) Financial situation gets strengthened as money flows in. A friend can motivate you to strive for good health and fitness. Much happiness is in store on the family front. Things will turn out favourable on the academic front, as your performance improves. You are likely to view the world from a larger perspective, as you manage to change your outlook in life.

Love Focus: Mutual interests and similar thinking can get you romantically involved with someone you had just met.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19) Your ideas and suggestions are likely to be implemented at work and add to your professional reputation. You will be able to handle a sensitive family issue competently and to the satisfaction of all.

Opportunities for additional earning may present themselves on the financial front. Problems on the health front will need to be addressed promptly, if you want to stay healthy.

Love Focus: Those hoping to join in holy matrimony will manage to find ideal life partner.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20) Solution to a problem that had been eluding you is just round the corner. You may get financial support, but only in return of some favour. Eating right and exercising may become your mantra to keep fit. Someone’s support on the professional front is likely to promote your interests.

Love Focus: Strengthening an existing relationship should be your priority now.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

