5 cooking hacks to make your life easier

There are numerous methods of doing the simplest of things in the kitchen, but here we share some ways that will make cooking the simplest of all things for you.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:15 IST

By Neharika Sharma, Hindustan Times

Follow these easy cooking hacks and be a smart cook.

Cooking is an art. It requires technique, knowledge, patience and experience. There are multiple ways in which a particular dish can be prepared; some easy and others more elaborate. There are no set of rules though. But there’s definitely a certain degree of passion and love required for mastering this art.

There are numerous methods of doing the simplest of things in the kitchen, but here we share some ways that will make cooking the simplest of all things for you. Take a look.

Healthy pancake: If you love pancakes and you diet plan is preventing you from eating them, then here’s what you can do. Mix your protein powder, almond milk and oat flour to prepare a pancake mix. And instead of maple syrup, use organic honey and frozen fruits on top.

Perfect poached eggs: If you haven’t mastered the art of making perfect poached eggs, here’s a quick hack for it. Use small pouches made of plastic to poach your eggs. This way they won’t break and you can have the ideal shaped eggs for breakfast.



Slicing cherry tomatoes: Slicing cherry tomatoes is too much of a task? This hack will make it extremely simple. Put a handful of cherry tomatoes between two quarter plates. Hold the plate on the top firmly and slice through them with a knife. That is it! Preparing salads is certainly easier now.

Perfectly boiled potatoes: If peeling boiled potatoes is a challenge for you then you must add a pinch of salt to the water in which you’re boiling it. This will make the potato peeling process trouble-free.

Cool drinks faster: In order to cool your drinks faster, wrap the bottles with wet kitchen towel before you slide them in freezer. It might sound strange, but it definitely works.

