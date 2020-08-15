5 tips to help you cook faster in kitchen

Do you often have this feeling that you end up spending more time in the kitchen than you should while cooking? While not all of us are fond of cooking everyday, sometimes it becomes bit of a task to even cook a basic meal comprising of rice and lentil. So if you are running to work and trying your best to prepare your breakfast by racing against time, remember to follow these tips and tricks while cooking to save your time in the kitchen.

1. Remember to preheat your oven

Before you start cooking, make sure you switch on your oven and set the temperature. This will save your cooking time, while you chop or mix the ingredients for roasting or baking in the oven.

2. Boil water in advance

While making vegetable curry or any type of food with gravy, remember to boil water in advance instead of pouring water at room temperature with preparing the food. This will as save a lot of your time.

3. Pick a small pan

Pan with a wider base can take more time to heat thereby increasing your cooking time. Therefore when are in rush and want to quick something quickly, it is always better to pick a smaller sized pan where the cooking can be faster.

4. Chop vegetables into smaller pieces

For this you need to hone your chopping skills and finely chop vegetables in small sizes before putting it on the frying pan. Finely chopped vegetables take lesser time to cook as compared to the once which are chopped in bigger sizes.

5. Bring out refrigerated meat or paneer from the fridge in advance

Make sure the uncooked meat or paneer that you had refrigerated, is on room temperature before you begin to cook them. So take them out in advance, while you do the other preps for cooking the particular dish, like caramelizing onion or chopping tomatoes.