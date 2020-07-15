A complete guide on contactless delivery followed by restaurants

Sections
Updated: Jul 15, 2020 15:33 IST

By Akshay Kaushal, Hindustan Times

We decode how a contactless delivery works for restaurants that are gradually opening up to the new normal.

Post the opening of restaurants amid the ongoing pandemic, every restaurateur is stressing on contactless delivery for the safety of their patrons. But how does it actually work? Here’s a step-by-step guide to the contactless delivery service for both delivery and dine in that restaurants are following to prevent the spread of the virus.

1. A lot of restaurants are now asking people to prepay to eliminate the exchange of banknotes during the time of delivery. Digital payments are being encouraged.

2. Contact delivery also means that the delivery person will drop the food item safely on your doorstep and you can pick it.

3. The order comes in an insulated food box in a cloth bag that can be discarded as soon as you pick the delivery.



4. The staff preparing the food will be wearing sanitized gloves throughout while packing the food that has to be delivered to make little contact with the prepared food item.

5. There are several apps which the restaurants are using to share the menu instead of the physical copy. Apps like Fastor are helping Fastor restaurants and other food places execute their regular operations with zero contact. This offline to online technology is designed in such a way that customers wouldn’t need a physical menu card, they can simply use their unique QR code placed on the table to automatically be directed to the menu without even downloading any app, and place their order digitally. The customer can see the entire menu digitally, place the order, and self check-out by paying through the app itself.

