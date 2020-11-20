A feel for kandeels: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

We spent the days before Diwali making tiny kandeels (lanterns) to give as gifts to friends in Dombivli, Ghatkopar, Mulund and Panvel. There were four different colours; each was embellished with one of four decorations; we packed them in boxes with different packing materials and finally, we stuck a small edible treat in each package.

With these clues, can you figure out how this exercise went and answer the questions at the end?

* The green kandeel was wrapped in plastic bubble-wrap.

* The cookies went to Panvel.

* We didn’t want the streamers that decorated one kandeel to be confused with the strips of paper it might have been packed in.

* Our friend in Dombivli is allergic to both nuts and straw.

* Our friend in Mulund got the gold kandeel.

* The chocolate didn’t accompany the kandeel decorated with leaves.

* Our daughter had a rule: the first letters of the kandeel’s colour and its destination should not match.

* Styrofoam was used for the package containing either nuts or cookies.

* The kandeel with the leaves went to Ghatkopar.

* We packed the kandeel with medallions in straw.

* Paper wasn’t used in the package containing the pedhas.

* Our friend in Ghatkopar got either the pink kandeel or the one decorated with medallions.

Questions:

* What was the colour of the kandeel that went with the nuts?

* Where did the purple kandeel go?

* What were the pedhas packed in?

Scroll down for the solution

.

.

.

.

.

The solution

Once again, a grid will help you solve this. Let’s say you put the four destinations along the top. Down the left side, the other features that you have clues about, grouped together: the kandeels’ colours, their decorations, their packing material and the edible treat in each.

Again, the first clue doesn’t give us anything to mark on the grid. Not the second, though: mark a tick in the square showing that the cookies went to Panvel, and crosses correspondingly. Clue #7 should give you a cross or three to mark. And on you go…

The answers to this week’s puzzle:

* The pink kandeel went with the nuts.

* The purple kandeel went to Dombivli.

* The pedhas were packed in straw.