Sections
E-Paper
Home / More Lifestyle / A flavourful spin to eating in

A flavourful spin to eating in

Evolving dynamics of the food industry has brought the expertise of a chef within the comfort of your home!

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 17:28 IST

By Swati Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Delhi

Expert chefs can prepare a large spread of customised dishes, for intimate celebrations. (Salsa Kitchen)

Ever dreamt of having a professional chef cooking in your home kitchen and taking you on a food journey while presenting dishes on your dining table? Quite unimaginable? Isn’t it! But Covid-19 has made the impossible happen. For starters, you have a carefully selected private chef who will cook you a beautiful meal at your home while you relax over a drink.

Chef Bharti, The Lalit, says, “Our Chef on Call program is a combination of taste and luxury, packaged and served fresh and hygienic right in the comfort of your own home.”

Chef Sagar Bajaj, founder, Salsa Kitchen feels that in the initial stage of lockdown people were missing out on extravagant spreads for their special occasions. He says, “Now, in the security of their own
house, people can experience the luxury of dining out . Chef at home is bound to become a rage.”

Within the security of their own house, people can experience the luxury of dining out. Chef at home is bound to become a rage. ( Chef Sagar Bajaj )

All about delivering personalised attention, exclusive service and extraordinary presentation with elegant crockery.the concept is fast catching on with customers scared of dining out amid the pandemic.



Vikrant Misra, Caterfix, says, “Our focus is not just the food but also the experience we create around it, which includes the decor, table setups serve ware and all the works around it.”

Apart from the menu and the setup, that is tailor-made as per preference, we ensure adherence to the protocols of the new normal. ( Chef Rajesh Wadhwa )

With celebrations becoming more and more intimate, experiences like these are becoming more and more valuable. Chef Rajesh Wadhwa, Executive Chef, Taj Palace, says, “With handcrafted menus, culinary signatures and liquid craft, we try to recreate the ambience of Taj’s iconic restaurants for our clientele special celebrations.”

The pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has affected the restaurant business in a big way, with many shutting doors forever, and others struggling to make ends meet with deliveries. Pre-Covid, the concept catered around you going to the chef. But post-corona, the future of dining will centre around the chef coming to you.

The model promises a fulfilling experience with gourmet delicacies. ( Masala Art, Taj Palace, New Delhi )

Sagar Suri, Director Yang and Yum & Masala and Sons, says, “It all starts with the client’s cuisine preferences, theme, budget, dietary restrictions if any and number of diners, accordingly we recommend a chef to work with the client and develop a menu unique to their event. We have provisions for setting up of live counters, handy cooking equipment, magnificent crockery for food to be served in. We not only share our services, we share an exquisite experience perfectly personalised as per the needs.”

Chef Rajesh Wadhwa feels co-creating and innovating is integral to the entire experience. He says, “Apart from the menu and the setup, that is tailor-made as per preference, we ensure adherence to the protocols of the new normal – disinfected, pre-packed cutlery, use of appropriate personal protective equipment by our servers, chefs and associates.”

Evolving dynamics of the food industry has brought the expertise of a chef within the comfort of your home! ( Masala and Sons )

A menu of à la carte dishes ranging from appetizers to desserts, to an array of meat, seafood and vegetarian options to cater to many preferences, these restaurants are constantly upgrading menus to deliver to people of different sensibilities and tastes.

Vikrant Misra adds, “Kaafir Lime Chicken on Noodles Nest, Beetroot Hummus & Nachni Crackers, Burrata Crostini, Mutton Keema Rolls with Tzatziki , Crispy Thai Lettuce Cups, Penang Prawns with Kaafir Lime are some of the exquisite dishes that our chefs have been preparing.”

At first, the idea might seem unbelievable, however, when you stop and think about it this includes all the ingredients and the time it takes to prepare each dish – all that chopping, peeling, filleting, making and preparing, the cooking itself, and bringing it to the table, as well as clearing it away, the Chef on call program
might be the answer to all your dinner woes.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bhim Army chief wants ‘Y’ security cover for Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
Oct 04, 2020 18:14 IST
‘Modi govt bent on snatching land, bread from farmers’: Rahul Gandhi
Oct 04, 2020 18:27 IST
Lok Janshakti Party to contest Bihar assembly polls alone
Oct 04, 2020 16:42 IST
IPL 2020, Live: Williamson departs after Warner gets to fifty
Oct 04, 2020 18:42 IST

latest news

UK’s Boris Johnson defends coronavirus strategy as infections soar
Oct 04, 2020 18:39 IST
IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Oct 04, 2020 18:29 IST
Experts from India, Japan discuss ways to strengthen healthcare for elders
Oct 04, 2020 18:30 IST
Donald Trump tempted fate long before Rose Garden coronavirus cluster
Oct 04, 2020 18:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.