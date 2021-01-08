A reason to cheer: Restaurateurs applaud the new proposals put forward to boost F&B industry

To lend a hand to the struggling restaurant industry brutally hit by Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi government committees have time and again put forward proposals to support the sector. And the recent suggestions that will offer relaxations to restaurateurs, if implemented, include — allowing restaurants/club/hotels to serve liquor in open spaces such as terraces and balconies, bars open till 3 am instead of usual 1am; and also, lowering legal drinking age to 21 from 25.

From applauding the efforts to promote nightlife in the city and offering relaxation measures, restaurateurs feel elated with the new recommendations. “It’s a great proposal and progressive thinking. In these times of pandemic when the world is shifting to outdoor eating and drinking instead of indoors, it’s a great start. Late night is something that was in the pipeline. Moreover, bringing down the legal drinking age to 21 for (beer and wine) is also a great move,” says Joy Singh, co-partner, Raasta.

Excited to welcome the change to Delhi’s after-hours economy and calling it a ‘booster shot’ for tourism, Riyaaz Amlani, MD & CEO, Impresario Handmade Restaurant says, “The state government is recognising the true potential of the capital’s hospitality sector. Our industry has gone through a devastating time during the lockdown, and things are now looking up with consumer sentiment being positive. People are stepping out again and the confidence in dining out at restaurants is back. The government’s progressive measures will help the industry, as it is one of the highest employment generators in the country.”

Being of the similar opinion, Udit Bagga, co-founder, OTB Courtyard adds, “This is a positive initiative by the government and being the capital and cosmopolitan city, Delhi deserves it.” And as outdoor dining have gained popularity in the recent times with diners preferring open spaces to chill, he adds, “ Everybody wants to sit in open areas and we, most restaurateurs have the option to provide it to guests. Moreover, the moves will encourage guests more to come in late and leave late especially during weekends. And will also help to add to the existing revenue.”

Rohit Aggarwal, director, Lite Bite Foods that operates brands such as Punjab Grill, Zambar, Asia 7, welcomes the big news and feels grateful for some much-needed respite during these testing times. He says, “We have full confidence in the progressive approach of the current govt. that they will meet this endeavour with successful fruition. The hospitality sector has been much neglected in the past and with such constructive decisions being made, there is hope for a brighter future.”

