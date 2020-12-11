A sight for shore eyes: A new rehab clinic that cares just for turtles

At dawn on a rainy August day, an injured Olive Ridley turtle washed ashore on Mumbai’s Juhu beach. By 8 am, a lifeguard had reached out to Shaunak Modi, 36, asking if he could help. Modi, who lives nearby, was at the spot five minutes later.

Modi is a marine researcher and a first responder. His job that morning was simple: to keep the dogs, crows and selfie-obsessed crowds away until the authorities could get to the spot and take the turtle in for rehabilitation.

He took photographs and assessed the condition of the animal. “I noted that its left flipper was injured, probably by propeller blades. There wasn’t anything more I could do while I waited,” he says. “Turtles are Schedule 1 animals. The only people allowed to handle them are the people authorised to handle them.”

That turtle became the second animal taken to the newly inaugurated turtle rehabilitation transit centre at Airoli, about an hour’s drive from Juhu, and its first success story. Before this, the turtles had to be taken to the Dahanu transit centre, about four hours away. Many had their chances of recovery and survival lowered by the long trip.

The Airoli transit centre is funded and was started by the state government’s Mangrove Cell and the Mangrove Foundation, an autonomous unit under the forest department. Running it is a team effort too.

First respondents like Modi and Dev are drawn from a three-year-old group called Marine Respondents, a network that stretches along the Mumbai coast, made up of activists, nature enthusiasts, fishermen, lifeguards and government workers. They coordinate via a WhatsApp group and snap into action every time there’s a stranding. Having such a network in place means that fishermen and local residents know whom to reach out to for help.

Dr Rina Dev, a veterinarian who runs a clinic for exotic birds and animals in Mumbai, has been working with stranded turtles for three years and now works at the centre. She has treated three Olive Ridleys so far, of which one didn’t make it, one is still being treated, and the third made a full recovery and was released back into the sea

“A voluntary group like the Marine Respondents act as primary informers to the Mangrove Cell,” says Neenu Somraj, deputy conservator of forests. “Because of the traffic in Mumbai, it takes us a while to reach the location of the stranding. That’s when a volunteer group like this becomes important in crowd management, to cordone off the area and let the animal remain untouched till we arrive. Further, trained vets in the group, like Dr Dev, also help us carry out necropsies and treat the injured animals.”

Each incident and its outcome are logged, post-mortems conducted and causes of death noted in every case. “Before 2017, we had no reliable data to help us understand what was happening, or why. Fishermen would just bury dead marine life in the sand or the corpses would be dumped in a landfill,” says Pradip Patade, 53, another first responder and founder of Marine Life of Mumbai, a citizens’ collective that documents tide pool and shoreline biodiversity.

It was the Marine Respondents who turned up when whales washed ashore in 2017 and turtle hatchlings were sighted on the Versova beach in 2018. “Citizen participation has waned over the years but what remains is a handful of super-committed volunteers who dutifully show up when the call comes,” says Modi.

About a dozen turtles get stranded on the shores of Mumbai every year, says Harshal Karve, a marine biologist with the Mangrove Foundation. With the network, the first responders and now the new rehabilitation centre, “we are seeing great results,” Karve adds. “Now we are working on setting up similar systems in Ratnagiri, Raigad and Sindhudurgh [along the state’s coast].”

With seven tanks, each about 3 ft high and with a capacity of 1,000 litres, the new treatment centre can accommodate up to 10 turtles at a time. It has received three since it opened in end-July.

One sadly succumbed to its injuries; one is still recuperating. And that morning’s Olive Ridley has made a full recovery. After passing a swim test, he was released back into the ocean on October 28.

Interestingly, the biggest challenge the transit centre faced when it first opened is also indicative of why so much marine life is turning up sick on the city’s shores — the sea water that the centre was drawing from just off the Mumbai coast was so filthy and polluted that it was impeding the recovery of the turtles.

“There were a couple of expensive ways to deal with this problem and they were all tried, with weak results,” Karve says. “When expensive filtration systems failed, we started adding sea salt to try and purify the water, which had great results with the turtles but was exceeding our budget.”

In the spirit of collaboration that has helped the project at every stage, a local engineer heard about the problem at the Airoli facility and customised a filtration system for a fraction of the cost.

Now, there are first responders, vets on call, a nearby rehab centre full of clean water. “We’ve never had so much data to work with either,” Patade says. “Five years down the line, we’re going to have enough to not only understand our marine life better, but also help in some serious conservation efforts along the coast of Maharashtra.”