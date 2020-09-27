Sections
A slice of dessert heaven, please!

Decadent chocolates, chunky brownies and sinful cheesecakes — these are what sweet dreams are made of.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 16:14 IST

By HTC, Hindustan Times Delhi

Black Forest Pastry

Decadent chocolates, chunky brownies and sinful cheesecakes — these are what sweet dreams are made of. Bringing these uber luxurious dreams to life, and your palate, is Crimsyn Patisserie, offering a selection of signature French desserts and indulgent treats. Co-founded by Le Cordon Bleu alumna, chef Salonika Bansal, the bakery is a one-stop destination for Atelier chocolates and artisan breads.

“We use the best ingredients from around the world and single-origin chocolates,” says Bansal. Some of their bestsellers include Tiramisu Geateux, Cherry Hazelnut Cheesecake, Caramelo, Gluten-free Brownie and Swiss Roll.

During these Covid-19 times, they are taking every precaution to ensure high standards of safety. “The kitchen is sanitised five times a day. The temperature of the employees is monitored daily and hands are sanitised every 30 minutes,” says Bansal. They are also giving hand sanitisers with every order and using sustainable packaging.
Enjoy it at home, order on Zomato and Swiggy or Call/Whatsapp on +91 9311591342, or log on to thecrimsyn.com

