A slight respite for wedding vendors, couples with 100-guest gatherings in the Capital

Ever since the pandemic hit, the big fat Indian weddings were reduced to an intimate, cosy affair with the restricted 50-guest gathering. However, in the Unlock 4.0 guidelines recently announced by the Centre, social gatherings will now allow upto 100 guests from September 21, onwards. The decision brings in a sense of relief for the to-be-couples as well as wedding vendors in the Capital as they feel any minor relaxation in the guidelines is a big step for the struggling wedding industry.

For wedding photographers, 50-guest restriction meant to setup the cameras in cramped spaces and restrict with creativity. “What this means for us as photographers is that we can capture intimate moments in a more beautiful setup. At home weddings the space is usually quite small and it gets crowded even with 50 people. With 100 people most of the couples will choose to plan either outdoors or in bigger spaces which will give us more creative freedom as photographers,” says Ankita Asthana, founder, WeddingNama.

Couples too feel elated with the decision and look forward to grand celebrations. Shilpa Sharma, an IT professional from Delhi, who is set to tie the knot in December says, “I’m so happy that we postponed our wedding from June to year end. The guidelines provide at least a bit of relief in the sense that my extended family can come and attend it now. I just hope by December, it increases further but that also means revising the guest list at the end moment and dealing with the banquet halls.”

Another marketing professional, Suhani Khamboj from Gurugram, who will be getting married in September end says, “Every girl dreams of a perfect wedding and having her loved ones around. With 50-guest restriction, we were in a dilemma. For me, I wanted my cousins to be there but for my parents, they wanted their cousins to be able to attend.So now we can have more members.”

Wedding planner, Kaveri Vij, says, “Any increase comes as a fresh breather. It’s not like a wave of excitement or happiness but any relief during such uncertain situation is a positive sign.” To this, Vij’s partner, Akshay Chopra adds, “The role of wedding planner will come back with 100 guests altogether more because hosts and guests need to safety measures and ensure proper hygiene at the venues.”

But with the increase in number of guests, wedding venues and families need to be more stringent with precautionary measures. Shivan Gupta, founder and creative director, Amaara Farms, says, “During lockdown weddings were being celebrated with the closest ones. The scale has drastically changed due to safety concerns and regulations by the government. Now that the limit has increased upto 100 people, the weddings remain at the higher risk, we advise couples and families extreme support and compliance with these guidelines to keep their family members and friends safe.” He also shares, “Our special force at the venue ensures that all the following rules precautions have been taken into consideration by our vendors and guests to enjoy their best moments.”

