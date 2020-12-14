Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / More Lifestyle / ‘Abu Dhabi’ doughnut a Hanukkah hit in Israel

‘Abu Dhabi’ doughnut a Hanukkah hit in Israel

Doughnuts, called “sufganiyot” in Hebrew, are a popular fare in Israel during the current holiday of Hanukkah, in which Jews traditionally eat deep-fried delicacies.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 13:19 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Jerusalem

Customers are lining up at a Jerusalem bakery-cafe for the “Abu Dhabi” doughnut, a date-flavoured confectionery inspired by Israel’s new relations with the United Arab Emirates. (Reuters)

Customers are lining up at a Jerusalem bakery-cafe for the “Abu Dhabi” doughnut, a date-flavoured confectionery inspired by Israel’s new relations with the United Arab Emirates.

Doughnuts, called “sufganiyot” in Hebrew, are a popular fare in Israel during the current holiday of Hanukkah, in which Jews traditionally eat deep-fried delicacies.

This year, pastry chefs Itzik and Keren Kadosh put a new twist on the treat.

At their Cafe Kadosh, they devised the Abu Dhabi doughnut, filled with cream made from dates shipped by the UAE’s Jewish community, with a nougat crown topped with an edible gold leaf. It sells for 22 shekels ($6.76), compared with 18 shekels ($5.50) for a regular doughnut.



The new product, Itzik Kadosh said on Sunday, was a way “to appreciate the peace process” upon which Israel and the UAE have embarked.

Three months ago, Israel and the UAE signed a U.S.-brokered deal to normalise relations, an alliance partly fuelled by common concerns about regional powerhouse Iran.

Tali Pinto, a customer from Tel Aviv, said there was something particularly sweet in tasting a doughnut with ingredients on “special delivery” from the Gulf.

“We are very happy to have these good relationships slowly happening with different countries, and also with Abu Dhabi,” she said, referring to recent diplomatic breakthroughs with other Muslim nations such as Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Unprovoked aggression a reminder of how world is changing’: Rajnath Singh on Ladakh standoff
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Several border points in Delhi remain closed for traffic as farmers’ stir escalates
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

‘I had only played against him’: Finch surprised at Kohli’s new demeanour
by hindustantimes.com
19 years of K3G: From Aryan’s cameo to Abhishek’s deleted scene, 7 facts
by HT Entertainment Desk
Working to transform Guwahati as gateway to Southeast Asia: CM Sonowal
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
‘Abu Dhabi’ doughnut a Hanukkah hit in Israel
by Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.