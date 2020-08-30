Acne remedy: Malaika Arora reveals the ‘terrific trio’ of simple DIY to control ‘bad timing breakouts’

Is it just us or do acne and outdoor celebrations go hand-in-hand? Come any party or festive celebrations that call for those innumerable selfies and out pops those red heads on our face but Bollywood diva Malaika Arora just brushed aside our acne woes with her perfect “trick or tip” session this Sunday.

Malaika’s social media handle has turned bae this quarantine as the actor kept fans hooked with her handy skincare tips. Taking to her Instagram handle today, Malaika shared the secret to dealing with acne woes, even for sensitive skin and we can’t help but take note this humid monsoon season.

Dressed in a red and white striped attired, Malaika had her hair tied in a high ponytail as she flaunted her glowing skin. Addressing fans who were watching the video, Malaika shared insights about her simple DIY skincare routine for acne-prone skin.

“I personally have very sensitive skin and I often tend to get a break out. Breakouts can happen due to various reasons like weather change, hormonal change or due to excessive use of products on skin,” she wrote in the caption. Malaika then introduced the “terrific trio” that can be found in every kitchen.

Ingredients:

cinnamon powder (Dalchini

Raw organic honey

Fresh lime juice

Method:

Take some cinnamon powder (Dalchini), add a tablespoon of raw organic honey, squeeze some fresh lime juice to it and your face pack is ready. Apply it evenly on your face avoiding the mouth and eye area, keep it for 8-10 mins and rinse it off with cold water.

Malaika added that one may feel a tingling sensation and suggested it was fine but asked to rinse it off immediately if it was unbearable. “Please note that if your acne breakout is severe, it is advisable to consult a doctor regarding the same,” she concluded.

The organic face mask for acne treatment was an instant hit with fans on social media. At the time of filing this story, the video grabbed over 5 lakh views while still breaking the Internet.

