Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Adele champions body positivity movement on social media

Adele champions body positivity movement on social media

The comments on Adele’s weight loss picture on Instagram are a testimony to the fact that people have now become more sensitive towards body image issues. The singer, who recently celebrated...

Updated: May 08, 2020 16:05 IST

By Akshay Kaushal, Hindustan Times

Adele debuted her transformed self on social media in a LBD.

The comments on Adele’s weight loss picture on Instagram are a testimony to the fact that people have now become more sensitive towards body image issues. The singer, who recently celebrated her birthday took to social media to share a picture of herself in a LBD, and what stood out in the picture was her visibly leaner frame. The picture broke the internet, with fans going gaga over her transformation. And the comments that followed truly showed that people loved her before as much as they love her now. Spanish TV presenter Nagore Robles wrote, “You’ve worked so hard to look like this and I am so glad you’ve got your purpose, but I want to tell you that for me you were always spectacular, beautiful and sexy woman.”

 

Another user wrote, “ You are beautiful and let me tell you that you have always been. You have loved yourself as much as no one ever loved himself. “

People also applauded her for casually dropping this transformation snap, without telling the whole world that how much she worked on herself to become this slim. “ Adele has always been confident about her body and she has been a true beacon of body positivity movement around, so the fact that she didn’t even mention about this change and dropped it so casually wins our heart. Because weight doesn’t really matter to her and that’s the confidence level we all should have in us,” says social media influencer Aria Krishnamurthi, who is also known for promoting body positivity.



Fashion designer Anvita Sharma, who has also battled body image issue says, “I have seen people coming up to me to praise me when I had shed some kilos, making me feel that I wasn’t good enough earlier but I guess the mindset has changed over these many years and I wouldn’t want people to compliment my weight loss. It brings so much positivity by reading some of the comments on Adele’s post as people are calling her forever beautiful any shape or size.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
May 08, 2020 13:08 IST
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
May 08, 2020 13:30 IST
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
May 08, 2020 14:54 IST
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
May 08, 2020 11:04 IST

latest news

Aurangabad train accident: Loco pilot blew horn to warn labourers, says ministry
May 08, 2020 16:05 IST
India U-17 coach Dennerby impressed by players’ fitness regime at home
May 08, 2020 16:01 IST
How Xiaomi’s Mi Box 4K fares against its Amazon, Google rivals
May 08, 2020 15:59 IST
Court extends CBI remand of Wadhawans in Yes Bank scam till May 10
May 08, 2020 15:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.