Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / More Lifestyle / Adopt-an-Animal scheme of Bhubaneswar’s Nandankanan zoo becomes a hit, records 170-175 adoptions already

Adopt-an-Animal scheme of Bhubaneswar’s Nandankanan zoo becomes a hit, records 170-175 adoptions already

With 60 per cent of adoptions from Odisha itself, Bhubaneswar’s Nandankanan zoo witnesses citizens coming forward to help garner resources and conserve animals through its Adopt-An-Animal programme

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 12:23 IST

By Asian News International Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India]

Adopt-an-Animal scheme of Nandankanan zoo gets good response (Twitter/_WildTrails)

Bhubaneswar’s Nandankanan Zoological Park has started an Adopt-An-Animal programme to mobilise resource for animals and promote conservation of animals.

Shashi Paul, Director of the Zoological Park said, “The programme is going on really well this year. 170-175 adoptions have already been done.”

“We started the scheme in 2008 but it couldn’t pick up much due to some issues. We made changes and this year the programme is going on very well. A total of 170-175 adoptions have already been done and we received Rs 22-23 lakh. 60 per cent of adoptions are from Odisha itself,” he added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitish Kumar unable to handle Bihar, his farewell guaranteed: Tejashwi Yadav
Nov 02, 2020 12:27 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The narrative shifts to Kashmir, Ram Temple
Nov 02, 2020 10:16 IST
‘Govt can meet us on rail tracks’: Gujjars continue quota protest in Rajasthan
Nov 02, 2020 11:44 IST
‘Palturam’, Munger firing: Chirag Paswan continues attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Nov 02, 2020 12:04 IST

latest news

Study evaluates effectiveness of different face mask materials on coughing
Nov 02, 2020 12:55 IST
World’s largest consumer of sugar wants people to eat more
Nov 02, 2020 12:41 IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: In a surprise move, two contestants to be evicted
Nov 02, 2020 12:40 IST
Here’s how a shot of alcohol may help an irregular heartbeat
Nov 02, 2020 12:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.