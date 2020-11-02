Adopt-an-Animal scheme of Bhubaneswar’s Nandankanan zoo becomes a hit, records 170-175 adoptions already

Bhubaneswar’s Nandankanan Zoological Park has started an Adopt-An-Animal programme to mobilise resource for animals and promote conservation of animals.

Shashi Paul, Director of the Zoological Park said, “The programme is going on really well this year. 170-175 adoptions have already been done.”

“We started the scheme in 2008 but it couldn’t pick up much due to some issues. We made changes and this year the programme is going on very well. A total of 170-175 adoptions have already been done and we received Rs 22-23 lakh. 60 per cent of adoptions are from Odisha itself,” he added.

