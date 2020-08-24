Sections
Home / Books / After Bloomsbury turns it down, book on Delhi riots now to be published by Garuda Prakashan

After Bloomsbury turns it down, book on Delhi riots now to be published by Garuda Prakashan

Garuda Prakashan to publish ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ after Bloomsbury turns it down, book to hit the stands in 15 days

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 14:22 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi

After rejection from Bloomsbury, book on Delhi riots finds another publisher (Twitter/sonudhingr12)

Garuda Prakashan on Sunday said it will publish “Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story”, a day after Bloomsbury India announced withdrawing the upcoming book following outrage over a virtual pre-publication launch event featuring BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

Garuda Prakashan, which claims to promote “indic narrative”, said the book is expected to hit the stands within 15 days.

“Garuda Prakashan is committed to an authentic narrative of Indian history - both ancient and contemporary. It is sad to see that other publishers are being driven by extraneous events rather than the content of the book. We support eminent authors of the book to bring out the true picture of Delhi riots,” said Sankrant Sanu, CEO of Garuda Prakashan.

Bloomsbury India on Saturday announced that it will not publish the book after there was outrage over a virtual pre-publication launch, which it said was being organised without its knowledge.



The publishing house faced massive backlash online on Friday after an advertisement of the book launch on Saturday with BJP leader Mishra as a guest of honour did the rounds on social media.

There have been allegations that several leaders including Mishra made inflammatory speeches targeting anti-citizenship law protesters before the violence broke out in Northeast Delhi on February 23. Bloomsbury India issued a statement saying it strongly supports freedom of speech but also has a deep sense of responsibility towards society. The virtual event, where the book was “released” by BJP MP and national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, went ahead as scheduled with Mishra in attendance among other guests.

The authors -- advocate Monika Arora and Delhi University teachers Sonali Chitalkar and Prerna Malhotra -- have thanked Garuda Prakashan for agreeing to publish the book and supporting freedom of expression.

They have alleged that Bloomsbury UK was pressurised by some international authors and social activists for not publishing their book.

“The book launch was planned on 22nd August, 4 pm. At 3:30 pm Bloomsbury India tells us that Bloomsbury UK has pressurised them to withdraw this book. They said that Bloomsbury UK was pressurised by international authors and other social activists who have tweeted and tagged Bloomsbury UK not to publish this book.

“These people have not read this book and without reading they have pressurised Bloomsbury to withdraw the book. This is killing of freedom of expression. It is killing of writers’ right to write. We want to tell Bloomsbury UK that black lives matter, brown lives matter too,” the authors said in a joint statement. Publishing house Garuda Prakashan’s earlier books include “Urban Naxal” by director and author Vivek Agnihotri, “India Facts: Hindu Human Rights Report 2017” by author Mayank Patel, and “The English Medium Myth” by author Sankrant Sanu. PTI MG SMN

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Marriage hall employee injured in shooting in Lucknow
Aug 24, 2020 15:03 IST
Mayawati slams UP govt over law and order situation in state
Aug 24, 2020 15:01 IST
FAITH urges govt to address US-issued negative travel advisory for India
Aug 24, 2020 15:04 IST
Sushant’s housekeeper gives full account of what happened on June 14
Aug 24, 2020 15:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.