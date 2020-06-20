Alcoholics find silver lining in lockdown, sober up with virtual help in unlock 1.0

For a 23-year-old engineering student based in Delhi, the lockdown meant he couldn’t step out for his daily drinking sessions with his local college friends. He chose to use this time to kick the habit and started attending Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings online after he came across their page on Facebook. He says listening to other people’s stories gives him the strength to stay off the wagon. “There are days where I still feel the desire to drink, but the rage that consumed me if I couldn’t do it has evaporated now. I’m more calm and have turned to meditation to keep my temptations in control. My mother, with whom I have had many altercations, is relieved that I’m kicking the habit,” he adds.

“Instead of physical meetings that were open to a few people, we have moved our help online. There are 109 meetings that are conducted all over India on a daily basis in 10 languages.”

– A member of Alcoholics Anonymous

There have been reports of rise in the number of cases of domestic violence since the lockdown, with linkages being made to lack of availability of alcohol. There are some who have been making the effort to kick their habit with some help online. The national helpline number of Alcoholics Anonymous, a pan-Inda non-profit organisation, has not stopped ringing since the lockdown was enforced in March. A senior member of the AA team in Mumbai, on condition of anonymity, says, “Instead of physical meetings that were open to a few people, we have moved our help online. There are 109 meetings that are conducted all over India on a daily basis in 10 languages. The volunteers handling the national helplines direct the newcomers to get in touch with the admin of the preferred language or time of meeting for convenience.”

Telecalling has helped the volunteers reach out to many across the country. But, some are of the opinion that not everything can be dealt with online. Karan Singh, a Noida resident, says the lockdown has made him stay sober because of the absence of liquor, and without attending any online meetings. “I feel the whole purpose of the meetings is to feel like you belong somewhere, and I don’t think online meetings serve that purpose. I hope I will be attending the recovery support meetings after the lockdown ends.’’

Living in lockdown, especially in isolation, could fuel an addiction or make it more severe as well, which brings the focus to helplines and doctors who can guide those in need. For those suffering from serious dependence, withdrawal symptoms have caused significant physiological and psychiatric issues. Dr Jyoti Kapoor, a Gurugram-based psychiatrist, shares, “Severe alcohol withdrawal is a medical condition that requires medicines and sometimes admission to prevent withdrawal seizures or withdrawal delirium state.” However, Kapoor shares that many of her regular patients have managed to stay off the wagon with a little help.

‘’I was approached by a few patients who had developed hallucinations and confusion following the sudden stop in medication. But, they were able to devise other methods of enjoying their evenings like pursuing a hobby, etc. Many of my clients and their spouses have seen the lockdown as a blessing in disguise,” adds Kapoor.

