Ali Fazal revisits childhood memories of healing days, thanks late Robin Williams for helping him

Childhood traumas play an effective part in shaping our personalities and while many grow up with rough edges, Bollywood star Ali Fazal was lucky enough to find his healing in late comedian Robin Williams’ works. On the death anniversary of the Hollywood star, Ali Fazal credited the legend for healing him in his childhood.

Williams’ son, Zachary Pym “Zak” Williams shared a monochromic picture of his father to mark his sixth death anniversary and wrote an emotional caption. It read, “Dad, today marks six years since your passing. Your legacy lives on in your family and in those who carry your spirit within their hearts. We will continue to fight for what’s good in the world, for peace, and for connecting people instead of tearing them apart. Love you so much! (sic)”

The post made Fazal revisit his childhood memories of healing days courtesy Williams. Fazal shared, “It’s funny how thousands of miles away, your father managed to heal me through my childhood in so many ways.. him passing was indeed the jolt I will never forget. But with it we realise great art and its power to change and heal the world. He is a reminder of that Universal Balm (sic).”

Williams died by suicide after he was found hanging at his home in Paradise Cay, California on August 11, 2014. Fans still find it hard to come to terms with his untimely death at the age of 63 and the autopsy that attributed his suicide to his struggle with Lewy body disease.

Though he was much loved as Popeye in the 1980 release, Williams starred in several critically and commercially successful films. With two Primetime Emmy Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and five Grammy Awards, Williams has a humongous body of work to his credits, some of which include The World According to Garp (1982), Good Morning, Vietnam (1987), Dead Poets Society (1989), Aladdin (1992), Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), Jumanji (1995), The Birdcage (1996), and the Night at the Museum trilogy (2006–2014) among others.

