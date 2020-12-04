Sections
Alphabet soup: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

You’re not known until you’re known by a nickname. Can you figure what these guys were called in college?

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 18:36 IST

By By Dilip D’Souza, Hindustan Times

At my alma mater, a venerable engineering college on the edge of the Thar Desert called BITS Pilani, we all had nicknames. No doubt this happened in other institutes as well, but we BITSians believed we were much more creative with ours. We had a “Budda” and a “Bocha”, a “Sud” and a “Pickle”, and three inseparable pals who went by “Ran-San-Tan”. Confession: I no longer remember why I was known as Desdemona.

Today’s puzzle is about my buddies Sriram, Abhijit and Vineet. The nicknames they went by, not necessarily in that order, were “Child”, “Cas” and “Nimbu”. Use the clues below to work out who had which label. To help you along, you’ll be introduced to the famous BITS chai-and-samosa locales, Nutan, Connaught and Skylab; and to three of our hostels, known as Bhavans: Krishna, Gandhi and Shankar.

Usual puzzle rules apply: each young man lived in a different hostel and hung out at a different place for their evening snack. So here are your clues.

* The Krishna Bhavan resident could never have enough of the samosas at Nutan.



* Sriram is definitely not “Child”.

* Vineet lived in Gandhi Bhavan.

* For two of these fellows, the initials of their nicknames matched the initial of the place they went to for their chai and samosas.

* Being from Delhi, Vineet was delighted to find his favourite hangout there, Connaught Place, had a namesake in Pilani too.

* In all his college years, Abhijit never set foot in Shankar Bhavan.

Questions: Match the dudes to their nicknames. And remind me, who lived in Shankar Bhavan?

Scroll down for the solution

.

.

.

.

.

How does one solve such a puzzle?

Draw a grid. Try putting the three actual names along the top. On the left, list the hostels, then the chai hangouts, then the nicknames. Use the clues to mark off the squares, each time you glean some information.

Does the first clue allow any marks? No. The second should let you place a cross. The third, a tick and some corresponding crosses. A return to #1 should give you a place for a cross that you didn’t have before.

Go on like that and you will soon have it.

Answers: Sriram was “Cas”. Abhijit was “Nimbu”. Vineet was “Child”. Sriram was the Shankar Bhavan resident.

