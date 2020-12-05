Sections
Amar Chitra Katha celebrates the glorious naval and maritime heritage of India with new comic series on Navy Day

Amar Chitra Katha celebrates the glorious naval and maritime heritage of India with new comic series on Navy Day

Narrating stories of our nautical past and the transformation of the Indian Navy since the Independence, a comic book series was launched on the occasion of Navy Day

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 11:09 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi [India]

Comic series chronicling India’s maritime heritage launched on Navy Day (Twitter/ACKComics)

A comic book series chronicling India’s maritime heritage was launched by Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar on the occasion of Navy Day, officials said on Friday.

“First of the three-book comic series chronicling India’s maritime heritage launched on the occasion of Navy Day. The series, being published in collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha celebrates the glorious naval and maritime heritage of India,” the Navy spokesperson tweeted.

The Navy spokesperson, in the following tweet, informed that the comic book released today tells the story of our nautical past, while the upcoming book two and three will showcase the transformation of the Indian Navy since the Independence.

“Book one tells the story of our nautical past. Book two and three will showcase the transformation of the Indian Navy since Independence, lives of men and women in whites, key operations and naval heroes,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier today, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh along with Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria and Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar paid homage to the martyrs at National War Memorial.

Every year, December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day to commemorate the decisive naval action by the Indian Naval ships on Karachi Port, which heralded the victory of India over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

