Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 on August 6 and 7: Top deals, discounts and more to watch out for

Amazon is all set to launch their ‘Prime Day’ sale on August 6, with a variety of products already in the catalogues that you can choose from and several new products across different categories.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 19:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

From branded clothing, electronics, home appliances, Prime Day will cover it all and more, all for your shopping convenience.

Amazon is all set to launch their Prime Day sale on August 6, with a variety of products already in the catalogues that you can choose from and several new products across different categories. The sale will last till August 7 and will offer up to 70% discounts on various items and also 20% cashback on particular bank cards, Amazon Prime balance and prime membership.

All Alexa devices will be sold at up to a 50% discount and Amazon is also launching a new section for unique small business products to facilitate small and medium businesses to run efficiently as the world gets acclimatised to the post-pandemic era.

From branded clothing, electronics, home appliances, Prime Day will cover it all and more, all for your shopping convenience. Here are some of the categories that you can peruse for products:

Health & Personal Care: Choose from a wide array of masks, sanitizers, immunity boosters and other health care products that will aid you during the pandemic. All with up to 70% discounts and deals.



Beauty: With up to 60% off on beauty and skin care products, you can get your favourite brands at discounted prices. Just because you have to stay home during this time, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t look your absolute best.

Books: Whether it is eBooks you prefer, audiobooks or hardbacks, Prime Day sale is offering all the literary content that your heart can desire, to entertain and occupy you during the lockdown.

Luggage: You might not be taking a vacation just yet, but there is no harm in planning for them! Take a pick from your favourite brands and plan your imaginary vacation in style.

Watches: From gifting purposes to personal use, there’s something for everybody here. Whether you are a gadget-lover or prefer classic analogue watches, you can choose from various styles and price ranges, all with massive discounts.

Office Products: You might be working from home in your comfortable clothing, but that shouldn’t prevent you from having the best of supplies while you work. Even if you are planning to rejoin the land of the office-goers, revamp your desk with new accessories and tech with purchases from the Prime Day sale.

