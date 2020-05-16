Amy Jackson shares ‘pros and cons of working at home’, tips to improve mood during lockdown

Sections
Bollywood actor and new mommy Amy Jackson recently took to Instagram to share the “pros and cons” of working from home. Via her Instagram stories the actor also shared essential oils that one can diffuse in their home to change the mood of it.

Updated: May 16, 2020 20:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Bollywood actor and new mommy Amy Jackson recently took to Instagram to share the “pros and cons” of working from home . (Instagram)

Bollywood actor and new mommy Amy Jackson recently took to Instagram to share the “pros and cons” of working from home during the government mandated lockdowns on account of the coronavirus pandemic that has taken over the world. Amy took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared an adorable black and white photograph of her newborn son Andreas and her partner George Panayiotou. On the image, she wrote, “The pros and cons of working at home.”

Via her Instagram stories the actor also shared essential oils that one can diffuse in their home to change the mood of it.

The actor had also posted about donations to healthcare workers by fashion house Tommy Hilfiger, for which Amy is the brand ambassador. The actor wrote, “Cheers to @tommyhilfiger !!! Everyday I’m more in awe of our incredible healthcare heroes on the front line and think they deserve all the support they can get during this pandemic. Through their ‘Support those who support others’ initiative, Tommy Hilfiger have donated over 9,000 T-shirts to healthcare heroes around the world – 2,000 of which have been sent to University College Hospitals around London. The team have also donated to various Covid-19 response projects, including the Feeding Britain charity in the UK to help them supply meals to those most in need across the country. Join me in supporting our frontline heroes by continuing to stay safe, together @tommyhilfiger”

In 2010, Amy debuted on the silver screen with the Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has since featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films as well. Her last release was the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her Bollywood films include Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.



(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

