Antidepressant drug effective in treating 'lazy eye' in adults. Here's how

In a new study, researchers reveal how subanesthetic ketamine, which is used for pain management and as an antidepressant in humans, is effective in treating adult amblyopia, a brain disorder commonly known as “lazy eye.”

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 18:38 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Washington DC

Representational Image (Unsplash)

In a new study, researchers reveal how subanesthetic ketamine, which is used for pain management and as an antidepressant in humans, is effective in treating adult amblyopia, a brain disorder commonly known as “lazy eye.” The study led by researchers from the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine was published in the journal Current Biology. “Our study, demonstrates how a single-dose of subanesthetic ketamine reactivates adult visual cortical plasticity and promotes functional recovery of visual acuity defects resulting from amblyopia,” explained Xiangmin Xu, PhD, a professor of anatomy and neurobiology and director of the Center for Neural Circuit Mapping at the UCI School of Medicine.

Subanesthetic ketamine, commonly used to treat depression and pain, evokes rapid and long-lasting antidepressant effects in human patients. There was evidence that ketamine may control how the nervous system makes structural changes in response to internal and external demands, a process called neural plasticity. But, how the drug worked remained elusive, until now. “Our research team showed that ketamine down-regulates NRG1 expression in PV inhibitory cells, resulting in sustained cortical disinhibition to enhance cortical plasticity in the adult visual cortex,” said Steven F. Grieco, PhD, a postdoctoral scholar in the Xu lab and lead author.

“Through this neural plasticity-based mechanism, ketamine mediated functional recovery from adult amblyopia.” Xin Qiao, PhD, a postdoctoral staff in the Xu lab is a co-first author for the published paper. Amblyopia is a vision disorder in which the brain fails to process inputs from one eye, favouring the other eye. The condition can result in decreased vision in the affected eye. Each year, between one and five per cent of children worldwide, are diagnosed with this condition. Fast and sustained ketamine actions show promise for therapeutic applications that rely on reactivating adult cortical plasticity. Further testing is needed to determine the full implications of this discovery.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

