Anupam Kher’s new book will help those who are ‘bogged down by pandemic’

The Saaransh star and author, Anupam Kher states that his new book will help many who are bogged down due to the pandemic.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 13:43 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale, Asian News International

New Delhi, India: Days after launching his new book ‘Your Best Day is Today’ actor Anupam Kher on Monday said that his book will be helpful to anyone who feels “bogged down by the pandemic”.

The ‘Saaransh,’ actor who is an author of two more books, took to Instagram to share a few pictures of a bookstore that had his new self-help book on the display.

Along with the picture, the 65-year-old actor went on to pen down a short caption where he urged his fans to “pick,” their copies from the book stores or to gift it to someone.

“And my book #YourBestDayisToday is in bookstores. Please go and pick up your copy,” he wrote in the caption.

“You can gift it to someone who you feel is bogged down by pandemic or the impact of the lockdown!! I promise it will help!! #BookOut #ExcitingForMe #Inspirational #SelfHelp,” he added.

‘Your Best Day is Today,’ is Kher’s third self-help book, he had earlier released two more books by the name ‘The Best Thing About You is You!,’ and ‘Lessons Life Taught me Unknowingly.’

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

