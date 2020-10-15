Sections
E-Paper
Home / More Lifestyle / APJ Abdul Kalam 89th birth anniversary: 10 inspiring quotes by the Missile Man of India to skyrocket your dreams

APJ Abdul Kalam 89th birth anniversary: 10 inspiring quotes by the Missile Man of India to skyrocket your dreams

APJ Abdul Kalam 89th birth anniversary: 10 motivational quotes by the former President of India whose birthday is also celebrated as World Students’ Day

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 12:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

APJ Abdul Kalam 89th birth anniversary: 10 inspiring quotes by the Missile Man of India

To honour the legacy of the Indian aerospace scientist and politician, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, October 15 is not only celebrated as the birthday of the former President of India but also marked as World Students’ Day. Known as the Missile Man of India, APJ Abdul Kalam played a leading role in the development of India’s missile and nuclear weapons programs and was also an author but above anything else, he wanted the world to remember him as a teacher.

It is a lesser known fact that India’s most loved ex-President never charged any fee for the lectures that he delivered in any part of the country or outside it. Incidently, the Bharat Ratna (1997) and Padma Vibhushan (1990) awardee passed away on July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong.

On his 89th birth anniversary, here are 10 of his most inspiring quotes at are sure to give wings to your goals and skyrocket your dreams:

1. A dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep.

2.Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.

3.“To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.”

4.If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.

5.Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.

6.The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom.

7.Winners are not those who never fail but those who never quit.

8.Two rules for a peaceful life: Depression in failure should never go to heart, and ego in success should never go to the brain.

9.“If you fail, never give up because Fail means “First Attempt In Learning”.

10.Be active! Take on responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering your fate to others.”

APJ Abdul Kalam’s inspiring legacy never fails to feed us motivation to polish our dreams and move closer to our goals.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Oct 15, 2020 12:25 IST
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Oct 15, 2020 12:41 IST
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
Oct 15, 2020 12:36 IST
Delhi: Kejriwal launches ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ campaign to cut down on air pollution
Oct 15, 2020 12:43 IST

latest news

Hong Kong, Singapore to set up travel bubble, lift quarantine hurdles
Oct 15, 2020 13:02 IST
Scientists warn of aggravated Covid-19 spread in winter via respiratory droplets
Oct 15, 2020 13:01 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina warns Nikki to not behave like a senior
Oct 15, 2020 12:59 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to address Bengal BJP workers on Durga Sasthi and all the latest news
Oct 15, 2020 12:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.